The Company Hiding Behind Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls At Walmart

Texas Roadhouse is famed for its juicy steaks and fall-off-the-bone BBQ ribs, but regulars often rave about one of its less protein-packed items — the pillowy bread rolls. Accompanied by a side of sweet honey-butter, there's nothing not to like about these doughy little bites that keep hunger at bay while you're waiting for your main course to arrive at the table. The steakhouse chain eventually realized there was an extra buck to be made selling the rolls to fans who can't get enough of them, and today folks don't have to look any further than their local Walmart to pick up a pack of 12.

Still, Texas Roadhouse stays busy enough cooking up (mostly) hand-cut steaks to the masses, so taking on manufacturing and distribution of the rolls doesn't make much sense for what amounts to a side hustle for the chain. Instead, it tasked a company already involved in selling popular restaurant items in grocery stores, Marzetti, with getting the store-bought rolls glazed with sweet honey-butter into Walmart. Marzetti also manufactures the chain's steak sauces for supermarkets, so folks can attempt to get the full-on Texas Roadhouse experience without ever leaving the house.

It's not surprising that Texas Roadhouse chose Marzetti to handle the day-to-day of producing the restaurant's store-bought rolls. The company has long been a trusted solution for businesses attempting to generate similar supermarket crossovers.