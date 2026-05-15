12 Fried Chicken Chains That Don't Exist Anymore

In 1936, Beverly Osborne's wife dropped a piece of fried chicken on the ground and reportedly said: "This is really eating chicken in the rough." The last four words of that sentence were borrowed for the name of their silverware-less, down-and-dirty fried chicken chain that by the 1950s, had over 250 locations in 36 states, ringing up 335 million orders of his recipe.

The brand languished, and by the late 1970s, had dwindled to 18 locations. The remaining pieces of the franchise were picked up by a son of the first franchisee of the brand, Jack Carroll, who purchased the rights, cooking methods, and recipes from Beverly Osborne. Carroll told the Franchise Times in 2008, "We've got work ahead of us to build the brand again, and it's tough, because we're a small company." He added, "We'll do everything we can to build a brand where people see the logo, and know they'll get great chicken."

For those looking to "rough" it today, the chicken can still be found on the menus at Palms Krystal Bar and Grill in Port Huron, Michigan, McCarthy's Grill in Sarnia, Ontario, and Miller Grille at Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market, Virginia.