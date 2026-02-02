This Major Fried Chicken Chain That Thrived In The '80s Only Has 2 Locations Left

From craving the 1980s McDonald's menu item you had to assemble yourself to searching for vintage fast food memorabilia, nostalgia can take many forms. But what if you want to literally taste an old-school fast food treat? Well, one fried chicken chain that thrived in the 1970s and 1980s, Pioneer Chicken, still has two locations where you can do just that. While this chain, which originated in California, has declined precipitously from its heights in the late 20th century, there are still two locations in business where you can try its famous Pioneer Strips, fish and chips, and more.

This fried chicken chain, which at its peak boasted around 270 locations, was iconic, both for its crispy fried dishes and its celebrity-studded advertising. Over its lifetime, Pioneer Chicken would feature partnerships with sports icons Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Muhammad Ali, and it would even be seen in the opening of the sitcom "Full House." This clever marketing was just one reason that Pioneer Chicken is considered a fast food icon even today, with many from Los Angeles, the city it was founded in, harboring particular nostalgia for Pioneer Chicken as part of the city's history.