The 1980s McDonald's Menu Item You Had To Assemble Yourself

The 1980s were an ... interesting decade when it came to food trends and companies trying new things. After all, these were the years of fudge-flavored soda, and soda-flavored gum (although apparently not fudge-flavored gum, or indeed, soda-flavored soda, however that would have worked). Fast food chains are always changing and trying new things, to mixed levels of success, and McDonald's is no exception to the rule. In the 1980s, the burger chain had the unusual idea to have its customers do the cooking. No, it wasn't McFondue (which would have been more of a 1960s or 1970s concept anyway), it was the short-lived McDLT, a build-your-own burger with lettuce and tomato served in a two-chambered Styrofoam container.

Despite a name that called to mind the classic BLT sandwich, the McDLT included no bacon, and the actual ingredients were largely traditional burger fixings, specifically a bun, beef patty, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato. What made the McDLT unique was the packaging, which had one half of the bun alongside the patty in one chamber of the specially patented double-width Styrofoam container. The lettuce, tomato, and another half bun lay in a separate chamber next to it separated by Styrofoam until you were ready to assemble and enjoy. Unfortunately for fans of the McDLT, like this Redditor who said they "wish they still had them," you can't get a McDLT anymore. Despite an ad campaign featuring actor Jason Alexander singing the praises of how the sandwich kept hot and cold ingredients from disrupting each other while promising that the McDLT "could be the best-tasting lettuce and tomato hamburger ever," the McDLT was officially discontinued in November 1990.