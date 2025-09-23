Old-School Fast Food Sandwiches That Disappeared

While they're known by all sorts of ear-catching names like sub, grinder, Double Stack, Big Mac, Jumbo Jack, Double Double, and Club, make no mistake: Those tall and tantalizing towers of protein, cheese, and veggies are just sandwiches. One of the simplest, most delicious, and open-ended creations in the realm of food, the sandwich has served as the foundation of American-style fast food for the last near-century or so. A hoagie is a sandwich, a burger is a sandwich, and a fried boneless patty of chicken or fish placed on a bun is a sandwich.

Sandwiches are where fast food conglomerates shine. With amazing regularity over the decades, every major chain has introduced dozens of new sandwiches, earning new fans and customers and pushing fast food forward in the process. Or, those sandwiches are sometimes a bit too weird and ambitious and became famous for all the wrong reasons. Eventually, it would seem, all but a few stalwarts ultimately exit fast food menus, leaving the general public to wonder what exactly went wrong. Here are the vintage fast food sandwiches that came and went, both the beloved and the notorious, but which all made an impression decades ago and are still remembered, for better or for worse.