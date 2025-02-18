What Type Of Fish Does Burger King Use For Its Sandwich?

I'll admit, when I go to fast-food restaurants, I'm hardly impressed by the burgers on the menu. Never really been a burger gal (except for the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's), but I'm a straight sucker for a good chicken or fish sandwich. I'm pleased to announce that Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich has carved out a place as a solid contender in the fast food seafood lineup.

The sandwich features 100% wild-caught Alaska pollock, which has a mild flavor and flaky texture. Burger King fries the filet in a panko breadcrumb coating that gets crispy and golden brown, then adds crunchy lettuce, a sweet and creamy tartar sauce, and tart pickles.

The King finishes this sandwich off with a soft, toasted bun. It's a great option for anyone looking for a lighter alternative to traditional beef burgers without sacrificing flavor. At its finest, meaning when they make the sandwich fresh to order, it's simply delicious.