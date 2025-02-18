What Type Of Fish Does Burger King Use For Its Sandwich?
I'll admit, when I go to fast-food restaurants, I'm hardly impressed by the burgers on the menu. Never really been a burger gal (except for the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Wendy's), but I'm a straight sucker for a good chicken or fish sandwich. I'm pleased to announce that Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich has carved out a place as a solid contender in the fast food seafood lineup.
The sandwich features 100% wild-caught Alaska pollock, which has a mild flavor and flaky texture. Burger King fries the filet in a panko breadcrumb coating that gets crispy and golden brown, then adds crunchy lettuce, a sweet and creamy tartar sauce, and tart pickles.
The King finishes this sandwich off with a soft, toasted bun. It's a great option for anyone looking for a lighter alternative to traditional beef burgers without sacrificing flavor. At its finest, meaning when they make the sandwich fresh to order, it's simply delicious.
Why Alaska pollock?
Most other fast-food fish sandwiches also use wild-caught Alaska pollock; the neutral flavor makes it appealing to a wide variety of palates. Sometimes you get a fish like tuna that's super fishy tasting, and it could be off-putting, whereas Alaska pollock doesn't have too strong of a flavor.
The texture of the fish is perfect for breading and frying since it's not too soft or wet, and it's one of the most sustainably managed fish species, which makes it an environmentally friendly option. Lastly, it's relatively affordable compared to other white fish, which helps fast food chains keep their prices competitive.
However, some chains offer different types of fish. For example, Arby's occasionally features fish sandwiches made with cod, especially during seasonal promotions. Cod has a slightly firmer texture and richer flavor compared to Alaska pollock. These differences can subtly alter the eating experience, but overall, Alaska pollock remains the most common choice due to its versatility.
How does the Big Fish compare to other fast food fish sandwiches?
Having tried them all, I'll say that McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is the most iconic fish sandwich. I worked there when they used Atlantic Cod before switching to Alaska pollock, and I can't say I noticed much of a difference. It has a comparable steamed bun and a square fish fillet with tartar sauce and a half (how cheap) slice of cheese. It's quite good, but my critique would be that it's starting to resemble a White Castle slider these days. It always feels like you're eating a snack and need two of them to feel satiated.
Popeye's has a flounder sandwich which is decent but not my cup of tea, I don't have a Culver's near me, and Arby's sandwich was good but not great. At the end of the day, BK's Big Fish sandwich (don't forget to try their "fiery" version) gives you a great balance of flavor, texture, and size, so it's worth checking out if you haven't already. You be the judge of which one is best, but they're all relatively comparable to me in the grand scheme of things.