Vintage Fried Foods Hardly Anyone Eats Anymore

Culinary trends come and go for a variety of reasons, and fried food is no exception. You can find examples of deep-fried food back in Ancient Rome, where dough was submerged in hot oil to create various treats. In the 16th century, the Japanese discovered deep-frying techniques from trade relations with the Portuguese, resulting in the flaky tempura we know and love today.

In the U.S., vintage foods tell stories of resourcefulness as well as regional pride and changing tastes. Throughout much of the 20th century, people fried what they had on hand, turning pork brains, chicken livers, and pig feet into crunchy delicacies. Though plenty of Americans find offal awful nowadays, these foods can hold a lot of nostalgia, especially when they've been passed down through the generations. While you probably won't find some of these old-fashioned fried foods on restaurant menus or kitchen tables anymore, they linger as culinary curiosities, evoking memories of cast iron pans and electric skillets sizzling with oil.