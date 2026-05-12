I Tried The 9 Most Popular Light Beers In America (And The Winner Shocked Me)

Some beer-drinking occasions call for deep, complex, barrel-aged stouts. Other times, the right call is a classic American light lager. The lower calorie content of a light lager is ideal for a night of drinking with friends, for example, when a beer's quality just isn't as important as keeping the good vibes going. If any cans or bottles are left over, lighter beers are even best for battering fish.

For those times that call for light beer, there's no shortage of options on the shelf of pretty much any store that sells alcohol. To help narrow down that wide variety of products on offer during a light beer run, I tried the nine most popular light beers in America and ranked them based on my thoughts. The best of the bunch, it turned out, probably wasn't the option most would expect to top such a list. Ahead, then, is my ranking from worst to best of the nine light beers I tried, concluding with my unforeseen pick for the single best light beer of them all.