David Chang's Favorite Beer Is So Much More Basic Than You'd Expect

Ever since the initial craft beer boom in the 1990s, the number of brands vying for consumers' attention has seen a massive increase. In fact, while craft beer's continuous growth remains relatively small compared to the entire beer market, the more experimental brands have captured the hearts and minds of many diehard beer lovers. However, not all beer drinkers have made the switch to craft beer, as some well-known alcohol enthusiasts have instead stuck to the classics. If you ask world-renowned chef David Chang, there's no need to buy tall boys of a niche craft beer; instead, the Virginia native favors Bud Light above all other brews, primarily due to its simplicity and his many memories drinking the refreshing beverage.

David Chang even explained his love for popular, affordable beers like Bud Light (and his general disdain for fancy craft beers) in an article he wrote for GQ in 2014 called "My Name Is David Chang, and I Hate Fancy Beer." In it, he noted that while there are many cheap beers — namely Singha, Tecate, and Miller High Life — that you're unlikely to see him turn down, Bud Light in particular has been his go-to for as long as he could remember. "There's no beverage that I've drunk more of in my life than Bud Light. ... And there's no drink I love more," Chang praised. "In my fridge, the only beer — practically the only foodstuff I've ever purchased for home — is Bud Light."