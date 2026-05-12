12 Seasonings That Take Scrambled Eggs To Another Level

When done right, scrambled eggs don't need much more than a sprinkle of salt and a shake of black pepper to be tasty. But, if you want to take your favorite breakfast item to another level of deliciousness, it's time to get creative with seasonings. While other ingredients (like bacon, sausage, a variety of cheeses, and vegetable, such as sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers), can enhance scrambled eggs, adding specific seasonings will allow you to completely customize their taste.

If you still haven't perfected your morning breakfast game, use these tricks for super fluffy scrambled eggs, and then jazz them up with a variety of herbs and seasonings. Not sure how to season your scrambled eggs? Look to your favorite dishes and cuisines for culinary inspiration. Take one or two herbs and spices, such as cilantro and smoky chipotle (if you love Mexican food) or basil and oregano (an Italian powerhouse duo), and use them to elevate the taste of your scrambled eggs. Breakfast doesn't have to be boring, no matter how much time — or lack thereof — you have as you rush off to school or work. Use just one or two seasonings, or layer on several complementary ones, to craft your own scrambled egg blend.