12 Seasonings That Take Scrambled Eggs To Another Level
When done right, scrambled eggs don't need much more than a sprinkle of salt and a shake of black pepper to be tasty. But, if you want to take your favorite breakfast item to another level of deliciousness, it's time to get creative with seasonings. While other ingredients (like bacon, sausage, a variety of cheeses, and vegetable, such as sautéed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers), can enhance scrambled eggs, adding specific seasonings will allow you to completely customize their taste.
If you still haven't perfected your morning breakfast game, use these tricks for super fluffy scrambled eggs, and then jazz them up with a variety of herbs and seasonings. Not sure how to season your scrambled eggs? Look to your favorite dishes and cuisines for culinary inspiration. Take one or two herbs and spices, such as cilantro and smoky chipotle (if you love Mexican food) or basil and oregano (an Italian powerhouse duo), and use them to elevate the taste of your scrambled eggs. Breakfast doesn't have to be boring, no matter how much time — or lack thereof — you have as you rush off to school or work. Use just one or two seasonings, or layer on several complementary ones, to craft your own scrambled egg blend.
1. Fresh herbs
There aren't many foods that fresh herbs can't make better, and scrambled eggs are no exception. Adding herbs to scrambled eggs, whether they're cooked inside or sprinkled on top, gives the dish an instant gourmet upgrade. Not only do they infuse the eggs with plenty of flavor, but they also add a bright, vibrant pop of color. Enhancing your scrambled eggs with herbs is the easiest way to elevate them from weekday breakfast to weekend brunch status. However, be sure to avoid the biggest mistakes people make with fresh herbs when preparing them for scrambled eggs. These include not overcooking them and avoiding adding the woody stems of certain herbs, such as rosemary and thyme.
You can completely customize the flavor of your scrambled eggs by using one specific type of herb or a combination of a few of them. For instance, if you want the fluffy egg dish to have an Italian-inspired taste, go with peppery basil, oregano, and marjoram. If you prefer more of a "huevos rancheros" flavor, add fresh cilantro during cooking or as a garnish. During the summer months, use making scrambled eggs as an excuse to showcase your garden herbs, including parsley, fennel, sage, and chives. Finely chop the herbs before adding them to the eggs, and be careful not to overpower the dish with too many at once.
2. Adobo seasoning
If you love Caribbean and Latin American cuisine, you most likely already know how delicious adobe seasoning is. But, what you may not realize is how it can enhance your scrambled eggs and take their flavor up a few notches. The all-purpose dry spice blend typically combines salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika, cumin, and oregano for a one-of-a-kind flavor. The taste-tingling blend is usually used to season food such as fish, steaks, chicken, pork, and even grilled or sautéed vegetables. This herbaceous seasoning blend ranges in color from white to red, depending on how much paprika it contains. Herb-heavy adobo may even take on a green hue. When sprinkled atop scrambled eggs, the adobo adds a vibrant pop of color, as well as seasoning.
When it comes to flavoring your scrambled eggs with adobo, you can add it directly to the pan as they're cooking. If the blend doesn't already contain chili powder, and you're craving some heat, you can add it separately. Top the cooked eggs with cheese, sour cream, and salsa for a complete Latin-inspired breakfast.
3. Garlic and onion powder
It may sound simple, but adding some garlic or onion powder to your scrambled eggs can make all the difference between a blah breakfast and a mouthwatering one. You can't go wrong with basic salt and pepper seasoning on your eggs, but aromatics, like garlic or onion powder, or a spicy combination of both, adds depth of flavor. Using the dried seasonings instead of fresh garlic or onion gives the scrambled eggs a savory touch without overpowering them. Sprinkling the powders over the eggs will also save you time in the kitchen without sacrificing any flavor.
You can completely customize the taste of your eggs by using as little or as much onion or garlic powder as you'd like, though just a pinch should do the trick. Another benefit of garlic and onion powders is that they blend beautifully with a wide range of other herbs, seasonings, and spices. For instance, give your scrambled eggs a Mexican-inspired twist with sweet, peppery paprika and spicy chili powder. Garlic and onion powders also work well with dried Italian herbs, such as parsley, oregano, and basil.
4. Paprika/smoked paprika
As delicious as it is colorful, paprika works double duty. This spice, which is made from grinding dried sweet or hot peppers, has a vibrant red color that will brighten a dish of scrambled eggs beautifully. Whether you sprinkle the paprika into the eggs during the cooking process or dust it over the top of the finished product, the result is a stunning red and yellow color combination worthy of the fanciest brunch spreads. Paprika has a wide range of flavor profiles, depending on the peppers it's sourced from and the process they go through. The seasoning can have anything from a sweet or smoky flavor to a tongue-tingling, spicy bite. Paprika is often found in chili powder, along with cumin, garlic, and oregano, but it can easily elevate scrambled eggs on its own.
If you're a vegetarian, but miss the smoky flavor of bacon or cured sausage, sprinkle some smoked paprika over your scrambled eggs to replicate the taste, without the meat. Paprika will also complement a variety of other seasonings, spices, and scrambled egg additions, including a rich blend of sour cream and Parmesan cheese. For added zing, combine the paprika with freshly ground black pepper and a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce. If you need a new bottle, consider these 17 best hot sauces on Amazon, picked by hot sauce fanatics.
5. Bacon salt
Yes, bacon salt is a real thing, and it can do wonders for your humble plate of scrambled eggs. It may be hard to find this elusive salt on grocery store shelves, but you may find it in a specialty food shop. If not, you can easily make it with just two ingredients: Bacon and salt. It really is that simple, but it can take boring scrambled eggs to new culinary heights with just a few sprinkles or shakes. You can use this gourmet salt in place of the plain kind, and it'll give your eggs a smoky, savory flavor without requiring you to cook additional bacon.
To whip up this delicious seasoning yourself, use a ratio of ¾ bacon to ¼ sea or table salt. Start by cooking the meat in a skillet, your oven (which is the best way to cook bacon with absolutely no mess), or air fryer until it's crispy, and then transfer these to a layer of paper towels to cool. After the savory strips are cool enough to handle, finely grind them in a food processor, and then combine this powder with the salt until the mixture is well blended. You can add some freshly ground black pepper to the seasoning for a spicy touch. Fold the blend into your scrambled eggs as they're cooking, or use it as a flavorful garnish.
6. Cajun seasoning
If you think Cajun seasoning only belongs in gumbo or a crawfish boil, reconsider. The super-flavorful seasoning blend transforms scrambled eggs into a slightly spicy dish that you can further enhance with a side of andouille sausage for an authentic Cajun touch. Originating in Louisiana, this bold spice blend traditionally consists of salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, black pepper, garlic, thyme, and oregano. You can either buy Cajun seasoning premade or make it yourself, which will allow you to customize the blend. Control the heat level by adjusting the amount of pepper you add, or create a salt-free version if you're on a low-sodium diet.
To make this full-flavored breakfast dish, crack eggs in a bowl, and add the Cajun seasoning, fully incorporating it with a balloon whisk, which is the ideal tool for achieving the fluffiest scrambled eggs. Cook the scrambled eggs as usual, topping the finished product with more of the zesty seasoning if you desire. You can also sprinkle on some chopped green onions for color and texture. To make the eggs even creamier and provide a rich, tangy contrast to the Cajun blend, add some sour cream to them before whisking.
7. Ground cumin
When you think of cumin, taco or chili seasoning most likely comes to mind. Ground cumin seed has an earthy flavor that will infuse your scrambled eggs with warmth. The use of cumin for culinary and medicinal purposes dates back to Ancient Egypt.Its rich flavor, which also has a hint of citrus, is versatile enough to enhance everything from roasted meats to grilled tofu. This complexity also makes it ideal for use with creamy scrambled eggs. Cumin blends well with several other herbs and spices, including garlic, oregano, and chili powder, if you want to hit your eggs with some heat.
You can either stir the ground cumin directly into your scrambled eggs before adding them to the skillet, or sprinkle some on top after they're cooked as a garnish. Use the cumin as a base for Mexican-inspired scrambled eggs, complete with diced red and green bell peppers, onions, jalapeños, and cilantro. Other complementary ingredients include onions, cilantro, and green chiles, which, along with the cumin, transform scrambled eggs into an Indian-spiced delicacy.
8. Everything bagel seasoning
Everything bagel seasoning isn't just good for flavoring the ring-shaped bread rolls. The bold, tasty blend is one of the fastest and easiest ways to take your scrambled eggs to another level. Everything bagel seasoning combines a variety of ingredients, including poppy seeds, white and black sesame seeds, flaky sea salt, and minced garlic and onions. With just one or two shakes, you can infuse your fluffy eggs with a zesty, vibrant blend of flavors that all work in unison. Everything bagel seasoning has a coarse texture, making it more interesting than other basic all-purpose blends. You can either make it yourself or use a convenient store-bought version, like the popular and versatile one sold at Trader Joe's.
Fold the seasoning into your eggs during the scrambling process, using as little or as much as you'd like. To turn the eggs into a one-skillet meal, add diced tomatoes and green or red bell peppers, which ideally complement everything bagel seasoning. Serve the scrambled eggs alongside toasted bagels topped with cream cheese and smoked salmon to drive home the origins of this seasoning blend. For a handheld breakfast on the go, use the seasoned scrambled eggs as a bagel sandwich filling. Add a rich touch with melted cheese or a smear of cream cheese.
9. Celery salt
Though it may sound like a basic, everyday seasoning, celery salt goes a long way in enhancing scrambled eggs. Celery salt is made from salt and ground celery seeds, but it has a bold flavor. It's another spice that you can find on store shelves, but making it yourself will result in a fresher, more flavorful version. Instead of just throwing away the leaves that come along with celery stalks, toast them in a frying pan or sun-dry them in a kitchen window until they're crumbly. Combine equal parts of pulverized celery leaves and sea salt, and then sprinkle the blend into your scrambled eggs or on top of them.
The flavor of celery salt won't overpower your eggs, but it will add more depth and dimension than plain sea salt. Celery salt lends a savory taste to scrambled eggs, and has light, grassy notes as an unexpected touch. You can combine celery salt with other seasonings and spices, including black pepper, paprika, garlic and onion powders, and even dry mustard to create a customized blend for your eggs.
10. Za'atar
Bold, bright, and zesty, za'atar is the secret ingredient that makes your scrambled eggs over-the-top delicious. If you're tired of using basic seasonings, such as salt, pepper, and paprika, on your eggs in the morning, reach for za'atar as a refreshing change. An herbaceous spice blend that is most notably used in Middle Eastern cuisine, za'atar is typically made from a combination of dehydrated oregano, thyme, or marjoram, mixed with sumac and roasted sesame seeds. It has a unique woodsy, tangy, citrusy flavor (owing to the sumac) that will give basic scrambled eggs a creative twist.
When using za'atar to flavor your eggs, you won't need anything else except maybe a bit of salt and pepper to make it a brunch-worthy dish. As an authentic touch, serve your za'atar-seasoned scrambled eggs with pita bread or fluffy naan, creamy, lemony yogurt, and a sprinkle of fresh herbs, such as parsley and dill. For a bit of heat, drizzle some chili oil over the eggs.
11. Curry powder
Curry powder is another unexpected scrambled egg seasoning idea that you won't regret trying. All you need is a pinch or two of the vibrantly colored and flavored powder to add instant interest to boring scrambled eggs. Though curry powder is not a monolith, commercially sold varieties are typically a fragrant blend of coriander, fenugreek, cumin, turmeric, black pepper, celery seed, bay leaves, nutmeg, cloves, and onion powder, along with other herbs and spices. Versions of this powder are a staple in Indian cuisine, and are frequently found in curry sauces, as well as chicken and lamb dishes. Curry powders usually have a rich, golden-yellow hue that will brighten the look of your scrambled eggs.
The powder has a unique flavor profile, which will infuse your scrambled eggs with a subtle earthiness and a bright, peppery taste. A blend of sweet and savory spices, curry powder adds complexity and richness to eggs. Try serving the curried eggs on flatbread, and top them with fresh serrano peppers and cilantro for an Indian-inspired twist.
12. Truffle salt
Transform basic scrambled eggs into a gourmet breakfast by seasoning them with decadent truffle salt. Truffle salt is a seasoning made from sea salt and ground black or white truffles, depending he type you purchase. It gives any dish an earthy, luxurious flavor, and all you need is a pinch to make a big difference (which is a relief with its hefty-but-totally-worth-it price tag). When enhancing scrambled eggs with truffle salt, make sure they're as soft and creamy as possible by blending them with a splash of heavy cream and a few dollops of ricotta or sour cream.
To make the most of your truffle-salted scrambled eggs, start by frying them in high-quality butter. If you're breaking the bank with the salt, this isn't the time to be stingy with your dairy products. Beat the eggs with the rich ingredient of your choice, and scramble them over medium heat until they have a smooth, silky texture. Give your scrambled eggs the royal treatment with a sprinkle of aromatic truffle salt to finish the dish. Top with finely chopped chives or other fresh herbs for a vibrant color and flavor.