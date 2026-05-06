5 Retro Kitchen Essentials Boomers Still Use

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Every generation or so, new kitchen appliances take the culinary world by storm. Since the 2000s, the air fryer and Instant Pot have been all the rage, while '90s-era bread machines have been making a comeback despite having some major downsides. Older items from '70s kitchens haven't totally vanished, either. Back in 1978, a time when the youngest baby boomers were still kids, Julia Child called the food processor "revolutionary" during an appearance on "The Dick Cavett Show". Food processors today are hardly an ancient relic used only by the boomers and silent generationers who'd have been the primary purchasers of this brand new gadget back in the day. The rest of the items on this list may not be quite as ubiquitous as the perennially popular food processor, but they're just as handy now as they were in the 20th century.

Some of these items are sufficiently retro as to predate the baby boom years, which are designated as 1946 to 1964 (or 1961, depending on which demographers you ask). Infants are generally not big kitchen appliance users, however, so even the earliest boomers probably wouldn't have been doing much cooking before the 1960s. All of these items were still very much in use during that decade and the ones following, though. Although they're less common today, they're still pulling kitchen duty in many households. In fact, not only do these vintages essentials still hold pride of place in many modern kitchens, but newly manufactured versions are available for purchase. (We've included links for your shopping convenience.)