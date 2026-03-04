Never Lose Recipes Again With This Under-$5 Aldi Find

How do you save and organize recipes? Back in the olden days, when print newspapers were still the norm, I'd cut them out and store them in envelopes where they faded or were eventually lost. These days, I save online recipes using an app, but there's something to be said for the nostalgic appeal of carefully cutting out and pasting recipes of dubious delights, such as shrimp wiggle, or painstakingly handwriting them on index cards. Should you wish to adopt the charming practice of the latter — which will, admittedly, leave a much better legacy for your grandkids than old app data — Aldi's making it easy with a collection of Pembrook recipe tins complete with cards that will feature as one of next week's Aisle of Shame finds.

These recipe tins come in four different styles, each one more charming than the next: black-and-white line drawings of kitchen essentials, pink with a floral overlay, blue-and-white gingham, and off-white with a pattern of green leaves and lemons. The tabbed cards are sorted into six different categories: appetizers, bread and pasta, breakfast, desserts, eggs, and either beverages or meat. On one side, there's room to write the ingredients along with a few details about the recipe (name, prep and cook time, etc.), while the other side of the card is where the recipe goes. Each set of recipe tins sells for $4.99 and will be available from March 11 through 17.