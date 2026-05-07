The Worst Trader Joe's Locations To Shop At According To Customers

It's no secret that Trader Joe's has a healthy fanbase. That doesn't mean there aren't things customers hate about shopping at Trader Joe's. While many folks praise the stunning array of eclectic snacks, fabulous frozen dinners, and more, even the most loyal Trader Joe's shoppers will likely admit that not every location is all sunshine, rainbows, and aloha vibes. Evidence of this sentiment is clear as day if you take a few seconds and scroll through social media, read through Reddit rants, or even glance through Yelp reviews that absolutely go for the jugular when it comes to heaping criticism on certain Trader Joe's "outposts."

The number one complaint? Those Trader Joe's parking lots. Tiny, cramped, and chaotic, these concrete grids have got people grumbling. Then, there are the lines. Even with famously friendly (and oftentimes efficient) cashiers manning those conveyor belts and cash registers, there just always seems to be those certain Trader Joe's stores that stay perpetually packed to the gills ... leading to more grumbles.

To be fair, it's not the employees, or even the products (those are usually fantastic). It's the layouts that make zero sense, the endless crowds (like, where did they all come from at the same time?), and the overall less-than-soothing experience that sends shoppers straight to online comments to unleash their ire. So ... which particular Trader Joe's locations have shoppers practically seething? Let's get into it.