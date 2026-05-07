The Worst Trader Joe's Locations To Shop At According To Customers
It's no secret that Trader Joe's has a healthy fanbase. That doesn't mean there aren't things customers hate about shopping at Trader Joe's. While many folks praise the stunning array of eclectic snacks, fabulous frozen dinners, and more, even the most loyal Trader Joe's shoppers will likely admit that not every location is all sunshine, rainbows, and aloha vibes. Evidence of this sentiment is clear as day if you take a few seconds and scroll through social media, read through Reddit rants, or even glance through Yelp reviews that absolutely go for the jugular when it comes to heaping criticism on certain Trader Joe's "outposts."
The number one complaint? Those Trader Joe's parking lots. Tiny, cramped, and chaotic, these concrete grids have got people grumbling. Then, there are the lines. Even with famously friendly (and oftentimes efficient) cashiers manning those conveyor belts and cash registers, there just always seems to be those certain Trader Joe's stores that stay perpetually packed to the gills ... leading to more grumbles.
To be fair, it's not the employees, or even the products (those are usually fantastic). It's the layouts that make zero sense, the endless crowds (like, where did they all come from at the same time?), and the overall less-than-soothing experience that sends shoppers straight to online comments to unleash their ire. So ... which particular Trader Joe's locations have shoppers practically seething? Let's get into it.
Methodology
In compiling this list, we dove headfirst into the places where shoppers are most brutally honest (review sections, forums, and social threads online, where people don't hold back). By analyzing recurring complaints across platforms like Reddit, Yelp, and local discussions, clear patterns began to emerge. Certain locations were repeatedly flagged for the same issues: overwhelming crowds, confusing layouts, and, most consistently, nightmarish parking lots. We prioritized stores with multiple, consistent reports rather than one-off gripes, ensuring these rankings reflect shared experiences, not isolated bad days. In short, this list is powered by real shopper frustrations ... unfiltered, unhinged, and incredibly revealing.
72nd Street (Upper West Side), New York City
Grocery shopping can feel like a high-stakes competitive sport, especially at the 72nd Street Trader Joe's on the Upper West Side. Just like any athletic endeavor, one must abide by certain rules of engagement. That criteria includes Trader Joe's checkout behavior protocol, which decrees that one can't hesitate when bagging groceries. That's just one unspoken rule at this location, where it isn't just busy, it's buzzing. In fact, this store is widely recognized as being the busiest Trader Joe's in the entire nation. As to how customers feel about this particular notoriety? They have thoughts.
They also don't hold back when sharing said thoughts, starting with the (really bad) lines. Whether the fact that Trader Joe's doesn't have self-checkout registers helps or hurts is up for debate, but the current state of affairs is anything but seamless or stress-free. Shoppers side-eye the fact that queues begin the moment you walk in (meaning your entire trip is basically one long, slow-moving checkout experience). One reviewer summed up the emotional toll this takes perfectly: "The line for Trader Joe's on 72nd just broke me... I just turned around and went home."
Then there's the layout, which people describe as everything from "bizarre" to maze-like. Whatever it is, it's clearly maddening. The store, spanning multiple levels and also being largely underground, doesn't help matters. The consensus is clear: Just like NYC in general, this Trader Joe's isn't for the faint of heart.
Coolidge Corner (Brookline), Massachusetts
Next up is the Coolidge Corner Trader Joe's in Massachusetts. This is another location cited among the busiest in the U.S. What are most people complaining about here? Parking. Or rather ... the lack of it. According to (disgruntled) customers, the lot has an absurdly small number of spaces, especially for such a high-traffic store. Specifically, shoppers cite around two dozen spots total, which might not be such a big deal if the store wasn't set smack-dab in the middle of a densely populated area.
Picture drivers circling endlessly in a desperate search for a coveted spot, or blocking traffic as they try to make that tricky turn that'll take them even deeper into the concrete jungle. One colorful description likened the experience to a "vortex of anger," bringing a whole new meaning to road rage. And that's just outside. Inside, Coolidge Corner reportedly hosts wall-to-wall people basically all day long.
Thanks to all those peeps, it's no surprise that shelves are said to clear out fast. You came for those customer favorite Trader Joe's dim sum dumplings? Aww. That's cute. Sucks to be you, though, because at this location, chances are they were long gone a mere 20 minutes after opening. Even locals admit defeat, with some saying the only route to take is to not drive at all – and maybe use that walk or ride on public transit to emotionally prepare for the upcoming shopping battle sure to ensue.
22nd and Market in Philadelphia, PA
We can't compile a list covering the worst Trader Joe's locations without including the spot on 22nd and Market in Philadelphia. While the metro may be known as the "City of Brotherly Love," this affection does not extend past the front entrance to this Trader Joe's parking lot, according to customers. That is, if you can even find it – customers describe attempting to navigate around buildings and shimmy into oddly placed parking areas just to find the entry point.
Once inside, you'd think things might calm down. Think again. If anything, they escalate, thanks (or no thanks) to the store being extremely cramped. Characterized by super-narrow aisles known to tailspin into bottlenecks, this renders browsing for groceries a less-than-lovely experience. Basically, if looking to do your home shopping here, prepare to spend the lion's share of your time (and energy) squeezing past other customers' carts, dodging those customers themselves, and maybe even accidentally becoming part of the checkout line without either realizing or wanting it. Speaking of lines, the queues snaking their way through this location are pretty legendary.
According to decidedly unhappy camper customers, the queue can not only spill into the aisles during peak hours, but even sprawl its way outside the store entirely. Locals are blunt in their response, and many avoid this Philly spot altogether. Even people who live nearby admit they've given up, opting for less chaotic alternatives despite liking Trader Joe's products.
14th Street (Union Square), New York City
For this next location, you'll likely want to read up on the best times to shop at Trader Joe's to avoid crowds. That's because the Union Square location on 14th Street has earned a reputation for not only being tiny and a wee bit chaotic, but also perpetually packed with people. What results from this patience-trying trifecta is a congested labyrinth that transforms even the most chill Trader Joe's shopper into the human equivalent of a tightly-wound stress ball.
Shoppers have described it as "the size of a convenience store," which might not be such an issue if it didn't also serve what feels like half of Manhattan. This specific store sits beneath a dorm building, which means it hosts a steady stream of students, locals, and just-gotta-grab-one-thing shoppers who regularly descend upon it, scouring the shelves for their favorite snacks. The biggest complaint? Shoppers lament that you're basically shopping in line, with customers noting that the checkout queue often stretches so far that you have no choice but to grab items as you inch forward.
The vibe has been described as "claustrophobic," and at peak times during the day and night, shoppers report having to wait outside just to get in. Add in the closure of the nearby wine shop, and it's reportedly become even more congested ever since. In short, this location isn't just busy, it's bananas in the Big Apple.
Silver Lake (Hyperion Ave), Los Angeles
The justification behind Trader Joe's small parking lots has been explained in the past, but that doesn't keep customers from putting them on blast. This hemming and hawing is heaped in generous helpings on the Silver Lake Trader Joe's in particular. In fact, this location has become practically iconic for boasting one of the most infuriating parking situations in LA. You could say this lot is a devil plaguing the City of Angels, at least according to shoppers.
Picture a tiny, awkwardly designed lot squeezed next to a major LA thoroughfare, where cars queue endlessly like they're auditioning for the next Hollywood film (a traffic horror story, clearly). Reviewers have described it as creating a scenario where it is "impossible to park," with vehicles backing up onto Hyperion Avenue and causing ripple effects of congestion that extend well beyond the store itself. At times, it's been so bad that the city had to install a dedicated traffic light just to help people escape. Not exit, but escape.
The interior of the store isn't much better, with shoppers reporting packed aisles, especially during peak hours. This location also doubles as a bit of a social scene, with some even joking that it feels like a place to see and be seen, which only adds to the madness.
Merrick (Long Island), New York
When it comes to purgatory – if shoppers are to be believed – Dante's "Inferno" has nothing on the Merrick Trader Joe's. This Long Island location has gained notoriety among locals, especially for being an absolute nightmare regarding its parking lot. With traffic "flow" that is anything but fluid (think more of a constant state of congestion and chaos), shoppers describe this parking scene as one full of stress, and even downright dangerous at times.
One common complaint is the ability (or lack thereof) for drivers to safely make left turns out of the lot, a feature that has reportedly led to near-misses and even some actual accidents. Add in the fact that the lot backs up onto a busy road, and you've got a classic recipe for teeth-grinding gridlock that has kept customers griping, grumbling, and going online to shout all about it for quite some time now. The situation is apparently so bad that some regulars have even developed a workaround, which is parking somewhere else entirely. Yes, people willingly leave their cars at nearby businesses (including a certain fast-food spot) just to avoid dealing with the madness.
Once inside the store, things seem at least more manageable, but the stress of getting in and out tends to overshadow the shopping experience overall. Suffice to say, this location is one you mentally need to prepare for (and maybe need a moment of silence, or two, thereafter).
8th & Colorado Blvd, Denver
Denver's 8th & Colorado Trader Joe's has one major claim to fame, which is the possession of a parking lot so small that it's been described by a local news outlet as a "postage stamp." Cute phrasing, abysmal reality. Reports have even gone so far as to label the experience "hell," which might sound dramatic ... until you try to squeeze your car into a spot that seems more designed for a toddler's Power Wheel than your standard four-door Sedan.
The crux of the issue can be traced back to Trader Joe's general approach to store design: Smaller footprints in urban areas mean smaller parking lots. In theory, this approach encourages walkability. But in practice? It spawns more of a "Hunger Games"-style gauntlet, where shoppers are pitted against each other, battling it out for that last remaining asphalt patch.
Drivers circle like ravenous buzzards, waiting to seize any openings the second they become available. When a spot does finally appear? Good luck trying to finagle your way into those micro-slots — and that's not even mentioning the incoming and outgoing traffic that will no doubt continue swirling around you. Even longtime, vocal fans of the Trader Joe's brand admit that this location more than tests their loyalty. The bottom line is that if you can walk or bike (maybe even teleport?) there, definitely do that. Because driving here ... ain't it.
Bethesda (Original Store), Maryland
The original Bethesda Trader Joe's has history, charm ... and a parking situation that earns it some serious side-eye. Tucked into an older shopping center, this Trader Joe's location has become known for some less-than-stellar qualities, including a cramped design, a strange layout, and a parking garage that is said to be just a wee bit sketchy.
There's a lot to unpack there, but let's start with the garage. Trader Joe's patrons have plenty of criticisms, the loudest of which classify this structure as tight, difficult to navigate, and unnecessarily complex. These traits are bad enough, but the list goes on, with further garage grumblings calling out way-too-small spaces, unclear flow, and presenting a tricky puzzle when all that's desired is an easy entry and exit route. Some shoppers have even reported pretty serious issues with the parking system itself, adding an extra layer of frustration (and caution) to what should be a quick and easy grocery grab.
That brings us to the interior of the Bethesda store, which, unlike more modern Trader Joe's locations, feels older and more compact, with narrow aisles and blind corners that make maneuvering feel like "Mission: Impossible," especially when it's busy (a common occurrence). Because of these drawbacks, the energy can get intense, leading to a store classification in the "avoid unless necessary" category.
Downtown Brooklyn (City Point), New York
If you've ever wondered what a grocery shopping and WWE crossover event would feel like, allow Trader Joe's customers to introduce you to the Downtown Brooklyn location at City Point. This spot, just like WrestleMania, has earned itself a pretty bad to the bone rep, described by customers as not just busy, but relentlessly and aggressively exhausting. Case in point? One shopper went so far as to admit that, "Every time I go there, I wanna die. I don't know how the employees survive!"
The biggest culprit? The lines, naturally. Trader Joe's patrons report that on an average day, the checkout queue winds its way through nearly every aisle in the store, before finally landing somewhere near produce, as a long, slow-moving snake of carts and probably some cuss words muttered under breaths, too.
Also mentioned? The stock situation. Because this store handles a large volume of customers every day, shelves can start looking a little bleak by late afternoon. Shoppers mention that by around 4 p.m., popular items are already picked over, sometimes even gone entirely. So not only are you forced to brave a human obstacle course, but you might not even find what you came for after all is said and done.
Midtown Atlanta (Monroe Dr), Georgia
This next Trader Joe's sits in one of Atlanta's most lively areas, right along the bustling Beltline. Sounds great in theory, but in reality, this store has become a perfect storm where foot traffic, car congestion, and a parking lot that people describe as "a hot mess" collide.
How does such an unnatural disaster happen? Well, first off, the Beltline brings in a constant flow of pedestrians (joggers, cyclists, casual walkers ... basically anyone enjoying the outdoors). Now, add in customers who drive (because groceries are heavy and they've got places to be ... who has time to walk, anyways?) Smash those together, and suddenly you've got two worlds crashing in one very cozy space.
The parking lot itself poses a major problem. Getting in is quite the ordeal, but getting out? That's a whole separate challenge (almost unspeakable, so we´ll just shush on that for now). Some locals go as far as to say they avoid this specific store entirely because of the dismal parking situation. Inside, the store has been described as being packed 24/7, with high traffic levels that rarely ease up. Basically, this store may be in the Peach State, but to some customers, it feels more like a lemon.
Oceanside (Long Island), New York
We've already mentioned the utter messiness that is the Merrick Trader Joe's location. This next location? It is frequently mentioned in the same breath as Merrick, but some shoppers insist it's actually worse. The biggest issue here is, once again, the parking lot (voted the third worst in all of Long Island). Or more specifically, the rub lies in how absurdly tight that lot is. Drivers describe spaces so narrow that getting in and out without inflicting a scratch or dent feels like a minor miracle.
However, it's not just the size of the lot that shoppers lambast. The overall design — specifically the layout — earns ire in equal amounts. Customers decry how it wreaks havoc, which is spawned by confusion, bottlenecks, and frequent close calls that threaten to end in big crashes and bangs. Some shoppers have decided that stopping here is just not worth it (no matter how awesome those seasonal Trader Joe's snacks are). Did you catch that, folks? Not just deemed inconvenient, but utterly unacceptable. Whew.
Inside the store, things appear to be more typical of a busy Trader Joe's, but by that point, most people are already emotionally drained from the parking experience alone. In short, Oceanside isn't actually spelled with a capital "O" in every alphabet. For some, it's a zero.