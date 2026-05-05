The Best Italian Sub In Every State

The Italian sub is an American classic, a unique sandwich that both originated and was perfected here. While subs are now everywhere, areas where there are (or were) strong Italian enclaves have a richer sub culture than those without. The Northeast in particular is a hotbed, but that doesn't mean other places can't also excel. The challenge to select the best in hubs, like New York, is vastly different from discovering even one worthy winner in less obvious places, like South Dakota.

Though an Italian sub — also known as a hoagie, grinder, hero, etc. — has infinite variations, and many chain restaurant versions, the basic definition is a cold sandwich on a long roll. It features several types of Italian meat, and cheese, often provolone. It can include vegetables, like lettuce, tomato, onions, and peppers, but also outliers, like arugula, zucchini, and more. Oil is the most common condiment, though vinegar, mayo, and other dressings are also used.

As we scoured the country for the best Italian sandwiches, we found even more creativity than initially expected. That said, we still believe every option below fits within the category.