The Best Italian Sub In Every State
The Italian sub is an American classic, a unique sandwich that both originated and was perfected here. While subs are now everywhere, areas where there are (or were) strong Italian enclaves have a richer sub culture than those without. The Northeast in particular is a hotbed, but that doesn't mean other places can't also excel. The challenge to select the best in hubs, like New York, is vastly different from discovering even one worthy winner in less obvious places, like South Dakota.
Though an Italian sub — also known as a hoagie, grinder, hero, etc. — has infinite variations, and many chain restaurant versions, the basic definition is a cold sandwich on a long roll. It features several types of Italian meat, and cheese, often provolone. It can include vegetables, like lettuce, tomato, onions, and peppers, but also outliers, like arugula, zucchini, and more. Oil is the most common condiment, though vinegar, mayo, and other dressings are also used.
As we scoured the country for the best Italian sandwiches, we found even more creativity than initially expected. That said, we still believe every option below fits within the category.
Alabama: Ranelli's Deli & Café
Once hailed as the state's best deli by Food Network, Ranelli's signature dish is the amusingly named Richman's Po-Boy. In addition to a mix of meats, these sandwiches are topped with — in a nod to the nearby New Orleans muffuletta — Ranelli's special olive salad, which is also available by the pint.
facebook.com/p/Ranellis-Deli-Cafe-100063474163440/
(205) 933-6983
1225 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Sara's Sandwiches
Sara's Sandwiches has remained a local favorite since 1984. (A second location, Sara's Too, opened in 2011.) The shop is a mainstay on the Anchorage Daily News "Best of Alaska" awards, taking "Platinum" in 2020, and regularly making the podium. Fans rave about the #13 Italian Combo, with its soft hoagie bread and balanced mixture of meat, cheese, and veggies.
Multiple Locations
Arizona: Frank's New York Style Deli
A neighborhood spot that's been serving Phoenix for decades, Frank's has been hailed by publications, such as Arizona Republic and Yelp. The latter's coverage specifically called out The Tony, Frank's signature Italian sub, featuring a wonderful mix of pepperoni, hot capicola, Genoa salami, and provolone.
(602) 242-8288
2301 W. Orange Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85015
Arkansas: Hagarville Grocery
Nestled in the little town of Lamar, about 100 miles northwest of Little Rock, the tiny Hagarville Grocery has existed for decades, but was more recently transformed into a destination deli by its new owners. Hagarville's signature "sammich," the DogMother, includes ham, pepperoni, salami, and provolone, as well as house-made garlic mayo and a pepperoncini garnish.
facebook.com/people/Hagarville-Grocery/100063560470496/
(479) 885-6330
11925 Hwy 123, Lamar, AR 72846
California: Ocean Subs
California obviously has a plethora of sub options, but Ocean separates itself with its limited-but-focused menu dedicated to cold sandwiches. The store has attracted zeal not only from San Francisco, but also national press, driven by its Original Sub. This sandwich, featuring ham and Italian salami, is fully realized when served on a textured Dutch crunch roll and slathered in Tsunami Sauce, the store's zesty vinaigrette.
order.toasttab.com/online/ocean-subs-18-ocean-avenue
18 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Colorado: Lou's Italian Specialties
It's The Louie that garners accolades at Lou's Italian Specialties, with its tantalizing mix of ham, capicola, and salami, piled on a crusty roll from nearby City Bakery. This version even includes mayo — a controversial ingredient to purists — though owner Joshua Pollack insists this is how he ate it growing up in N.J., and that it helps to bring the sandwich together.
(720) 287-3642
3357 N. Downing St, Denver, CO 80205
Connecticut: Claudia's Grinder Shop
Though Connecticut's grinder scene — which can be hard to nail down here, but can refer to any cold or hot sub — is dominated by chains, those seeking a family-run experience should head to Claudia's in Farmington. Fans love how the Italian Combo — the store's most popular cold grinder — is packed with freshly-sliced meats, and note the unique technique of wrapping veggies inside the meat.
facebook.com/claudiasgrindershop/
(860) 674-9525
1024 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032
Delaware: Gaudiello's Italian Hoagies
It is one thing for Gaudiello's owner Eric Huntley to proclaim his Special Italian hoagie — which boasts a magnificent blend of five meats — as "the best Italian sub on earth," but he's not the only one. Fans can't get enough of the perfectly fresh hoagie bread, optimal meat-to-bread ratio, and overall value.
(302) 428-1060
29A Trolley Sq, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: V&S Italian Deli
V&S delights relocated Northeasterners, offering homemade bread and high-quality deli meats that remind them of home. In fact, it has dominated the Boca Raton Observer's "best sandwich spot" readers' choice award. Other prominent critics have highlighted both the Italian Combo and the V&S Special — with its thinly-sliced mortadella, soppressata, and provolone — as must try picks from this wonderful deli.
(561) 395-5206
2621 N. Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Georgia: Fred's Meat and Bread
Impressively, Fred's is a regular winner of the Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand award, noted for offering exceptional food at great value. Though one of Fred's strengths is creative takes — like its Korean cheesesteak — when Atlanta Eats chose the city's best subs, it was sure to include Fred's Italian Grinder, which needs no gimmick to prop up its classic blend of meats, cheeses, and vegetables.
(404) 688-3733
99 Krog St, Atlanta, GA 30307
Hawaii: Little G Cafe
Though Hawaii is known for comfort foods, Italian subs typically aren't among them. Which is perhaps why publications such as Honolulu Magazine say Little G's version — served on its store-made, sesame-studded rolls — is hard to forget. So stacked is it with salami, soppressata, and pepperoni, along with roasted red peppers and sun-dried tomatoes, that the store's menu reads: "This is a large sandwich. Order accordingly."
(808) 699-9116
808 Sheridan St, Ste 208A, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Uncle Giuseppe's
The most difficult choice here is not selecting Uncle Giuseppe's for Idaho, but rather choosing which of the father-son deli's Italian-themed sandwiches is the best pick. Is it the #1 Soprano, #7 Frank Sinatra, or #8 Dean Martin? For the Idaho Press Reader's Ryan Smith, it's the #16 Italian Giuseppe's, featuring a mouthwatering mix of five meats, alongside roasted red peppers and balsamic vinegar.
(208) 853-1594
6826 N. Glenwood St, Garden City, ID 83714
Illinois: J.P. Graziano Grocery
The home of Italian beef also has plenty of worthy cold sub options, yet J.P. Graziano Grocery stands out with accolades from many local and national publications. While an excellent regular Italian sub is made here, it's the Mr. G that's become the shop's signature. Alongside a trio of Italian meats, this includes delicious, if nonstandard, additions, such as house-made truffle mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, and Roman-style marinated artichokes.
(312) 666-4587
901 W. Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Hoagies and Hops
Hoagies and Hops is a taste of Philly in Indy, designed by Pennsylvania native Kristina Mazza. The shop imports both bread and meat, allowing it to get as close to a true Philly sandwich as possible in Indiana. It's the Hog Island Hoagie we're here for — the name is a regional reference to local lore — with its authentic layers of Dietz & Watson cold cuts, all piled on a Liscio's roll straight from South Jersey.
(317) 426-5731
4155 Boulevard Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Iowa: Graziano Brothers
Graziano's has been around since 1903, making its name with Italian sausage. After about a century, they also started selling sandwiches, and in the process created a new standard for the Des Moines Italian sub. In particular, fans of kick are drawn to the Knuckle Sandwich, a spicier take on a typical Italian, that features not only zesty meats, but also hot pepper cheese and pepperoncini.
(515) 244-7103
1601 South Union St, Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas: La Fetta
La Fetta is unique in that it began when owner Adam Bracco visited Tagliare in Montana (see below), and had what he thought was the greatest sandwich of his life. So enamored was Bracco that he opened a similar shop in Kansas City, even convincing the Montana owners to license their recipes. The sandwiches are all named for bands, including the Clash, a tantalizing combination of salami and mortadella, with olive-red pepper relish.
(913) 544-1010
14363 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223
Kentucky: Lotsa Pasta
Italian food — including subs — is not central to Louisville cuisine, a fact highlighted by the Best of Louisville committee when noting that Lotsa Pasta offers many items that are rarely found in the region. Though primarily an Italian specialty store, well-informed customers line up at the sandwich counter for the tasty Italian Sub, served on crusty bread with rosemary-scented oil.
(502) 896-6361
3717 Lexington Rd, Louisville, KY 40207
Louisiana: Francolini's Italian Deli
According to New Orleans food writer Ian McNulty, NOLA classics, like muffuletta and po' boys, are distinct from true submarines. The paradigm shifter here, then, is Francolini's, whose Italian sub — packed with the finest imported prosciutto, mortadella, salami, and capicola on a sesame-topped roll — sets the new standard in one of America's best culinary cities.
3987 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Ramona's Sandwiches
Though what Mainers call an Italian sandwich boasts an impressive history, its odd toppings — sour pickles, green peppers, and black olives — makes it challenging to use here. We instead suggest Ramona's, which has been heralded as one of the country's best sandwich shops. In particular, Ramona's Italian Combo features beautifully balanced layers that are further enhanced by the shop's herb-scented dressing.
(207) 956-7194
98 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Di Pasquale's Marketplace
When Di Pasquale's emerged victorious in the Baltimore Banner's Italian Sub War of 2024, it was hardly surprising. Di Pasquale's opened in 1914 as an Italian market, and began selling the city's preferred sandwiches in the mid-1980s. The Real Italian, its most popular sandwich, consists of mortadella, salami, capicola, and prosciuttini, and is reportedly a favorite order for new moms after nine months without deli meats.
(410) 276-6787
3700 Toone St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Massachusetts: Monica's Mercato & Salumeria
When founded in 1997, Monica's didn't intend to become a sandwich shop. Customers, however, refused to relent about filling the house-baked rolls with sliced-to-order meats. More recently, out of 232 places identified by Boston.com readers to source fantastic Italian subs, Monica's ranked first. Others have praised Monica's for its inspired pairing of perfectly thin slices of nutty prosciutto and fatty mortadella with fiery peppers and tangy balsamic.
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: Bommarito Bakery
Although Detroiters have options when it comes to quality Italian subs, Bommarito's distinguishes itself with store-baked baguettes — toothsome, crusty loaves slathered with sesame seeds that improve both flavor and crunch. Add ham, salami, cheese and vegetables, and magic ensues. The beloved bakery celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025.
(586) 772-6731
21830 Greater Mack Ave, St Clair Shores, MI 48080
Minnesota: Mario's
Mario's has earned raves from publications like Minnesota Monthly, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, and alternative newspaper, Racket. Of particular note are chef Evan Vranian's sesame-coated hero rolls — a recipe he developed after extensive research conducted in New York City — and the spicy olive salad and pickled giardiniera that are added to his delectable heroes.
(651) 207-5252
232 Cleveland Ave N, Saint Paul, MN 55104
Mississippi: Monster Subs and Sandwiches
Independent sub shops are uncommon in Mississippi, but Monster Subs in Gulfport lives up to the billing, by both being a family-run spot and by serving truly gargantuan subs. The store's Italian best seller is a Goliath of ham, salami, and capocollo on a long roll, which local experts — especially Northeast expats — proclaim the state's top hoagie.
(228) 206-5920
1223 30th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501
Missouri: Carollo's Italian Grocery & Deli
While celebrating Carollo's Napoletano sub — which includes capocolla, salami, and prosciutto — the Kansas City Star's Brian Lowry waxed poetic about the optional fresh mozzarella, saying the pillowy cheese turns an already excellent sandwich into a masterpiece. It's not just Lowry; NPR affiliate KCUR also highlighted Carollo's excellence in a feature on KC's best sandwiches.
carollosspecialtyitaliangrocery.com
(816) 474-1860
9 E. 3rd St, Kansas City, MO 64106
Montana: Tagliare Delicatessen
Though Tagliare's long ciabatta are different from traditional sub rolls, they're close enough in a state where finding any reasonable Italian sandwich is daunting enough. The shop — highlighted by the likes of Food Network — distinguishes itself with many fascinating sandwiches, each named for a band, such as the fiery Megadeth, loaded with spicy meats and topped with house-crafted "feisty" slaw and sauce.
Multiple Locations
Nebraska: Little King Subs
Once a sizable chain across multiple states, then mismanaged until essentially defunct, Little King was recently revived in its home city of Omaha. Though currently a seven-location chain, it's the one that brought Italian subs to a state where independent competition is virtually nonexistent. Freshness is paramount here; in particular, locals love the #11 Royal Treat, a bulging blend of four sliced-to-order Italian meats served on rolls that are baked on-site daily.
Multiple Locations
Nevada: Woods Family Sandwiches
Tucked into an industrial park in Henderson (just south of Las Vegas), this little sandwich shop is only open on weekdays, but locals say it's worth a detour. Woods' Italian sub — a trio of Italian deli meats, along with custom touches, like deli dressing and house-made seasoning — is one of their most popular sandwiches, with fans praising the freshness of both fillings and rolls.
(702) 826-2230
931 American Pacific, Ste 106, Henderson, NV 89014
New Hampshire: Jeannotte's Market
The oldest grocery store in Nashua, Jeannotte's has been serving the community since 1899. New Hampshire sub lovers, however, head to the back for the store's popular sandwiches, of which it sells over 65,000 annually. The most ordered is the Italian sub, which piles hot ham, mortadella, and salami on fresh rolls that are delivered by Massachusetts bakery Piantedosi every day.
(603) 882-0161
2 Courtland St, Nashua, NH 03064
New Jersey: Joe Leone's Italian Specialties
New Jersey is arguably the heaviest hitter when it comes to Italian delis, so Joe Leone's taking top marks in NJ.com's top 39 in the state is nothing to sneeze at. Among this tough competition, it's even more impressive that the JL Italian Combo — a magnificent blend of soppressata, salami, and capicola-style ham — manages to not only distinguish itself, but warrant continued devotion among fans.
Multiple Locations
New Mexico: Tully's Italian Deli & Meats
By now an expected inclusion in Albuquerque The Magazine's annual "best of" awards, Tully's has made a name for itself by going Italian in the land of Tex-Mex. Regulars love the combination of baked-daily bread and Boar's Head meats on more than 20 unique specialty subs, especially the Sicilian, an irresistible combination of mortadella, capacollo, and prosciutto.
(505) 255-5370
1425 San Mateo NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: Faicco's Italian Specialties
NYC is serious Italian American territory, which makes it more impressive that Faicco's has been included in so many "best of" selections, be they from top publications, fine dining chefs, or online reviewers. Regulars hype the Italian Special, with its mountain of meats, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella. This behemoth doesn't come cheap ($27 in April 2026), but its quality and size warrant the splurge.
(212) 243-1974
260 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Giacomo's Italian Market
Despite being an interloper in barbecue country, Giacomo's has developed a dedicated following. The store offers a huge variety of subs, from the traditional Italian Stallion to the spicy Bruscino. But, it's the Frankie, which combines Italian meats with sundried tomatoes, grilled zucchini, and fresh mozzarella, that one reviewer called "an umami explosion" and "a culinary symphony."
giacomositalianmarket.godaddysites.com
(336) 282-2855
2109 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410
North Dakota: Magic City Hoagies & Sweets
Though it's difficult to fathom how a Miami native ended up in tiny Minot selling Philadelphia-style hoagies, Magic City has become a hit, called out not only locally, but by national publications such as Southern Living. The scrumptious Best Italian, which wraps ham, salami, and capicola around customizable veggie choices, is the shop's top seller.
(701) 839-4771
123 Main Street S, Minot, ND 58701
Ohio: Herb'n Twine
This Cleveland spot has developed such a cult following that one local publication compared successfully preordering a coveted sandwich — served on Herb'n Twine's own bread — to scoring in-demand concert tickets. While the store's top seller is their turkey club, the classic Italian is not far behind, showcasing four types of thinly sliced meat and house-crafted roasted garlic mayo.
(216) 465-9600
4309 Lorain Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Trenchers Delicatessen
Trenchers made a national name for itself by winning the Food Network competition show Best Bite in Town. But, Tulsa natives also know Trenchers as the rare local spot for quality Italian subs. The popular Coolio is a beautiful blend of three Italian meats, provolone, pepperoncinis, and all the fixings, served on an Italian roll baked on site.
(918) 949-3788
2602 S. Harvard Ave, Tulsa, OK 74114
Oregon: Olympia Provisions
While it's common to find shops on this list that bake their own rolls, Olympia Provisions is the only one that's more famous for cured meats than sandwiches. Considering the essentials — nationally praised capicola, salami, and mortadella, cured right here in Southeast Portland — it's easy to understand why the traditional Italian grinder on Olympia's menu is so transcendent. But, that's not all; it's topped with house-made pickled peppers, aioli, and vinaigrette on a toasty ciabatta roll.
(503) 954-3663
107 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: Ricci's Hoagies
The idea of getting the notoriously combative denizens of America's best sandwich city to agree on a single Italian hoagie is so ridiculous, it's hilarious. Still, many Philadelphians would likely agree that the 100-year-old Ricci's consistently makes excellent ones. In particular, Ricci's Old Fashioned Italian — featuring sliced-to-order prosciutto and soppressata, roasted peppers, and so-sharp-it's-crumbly provolone — is no stranger to Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" awards.
Multiple Locations
Rhode Island: Dee's Deli
Dee's is one of those places that regularly has a line out the door, and often runs out of bread before day's end (a true marker of a great sandwich shop). It offers a plethora of "Old Style Italian Grinders," but the classic, with its mouthwatering mix of salami, capicola, and pepperoni, is what makes the deli famous. It's "the best Italian grinder known to mankind," gushed one member of the RI Sangwich Lovahs group on Facebook.
(401) 942-0151
1296 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina: Enzo's Italian Specialties
While South Carolina is more known as seafood and barbecue country, Enzo's, with its scratch-made breads and quality Italian imports, drastically changes that perception. Though it offers many on-theme subs, it's The Piper that reviewers gush about, combining top-quality Italian cold cuts with house-roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella to create a perfectly balanced symphony of flavor.
(803) 550-9220
612 Whaley St, Columbia, SC 29201
South Dakota: Gregg's Substation and Casino
Gregg's is the only shop on this list with an attached casino, but that's not why locals choose it over the area's plethora of chain sub shops. Gregg's has remained fiercely independent since 1976 — when it became Sioux Falls' first sub shop — by slicing meats to order, offering a variety of breads, and crafting its own tangy dressing. Italian devotees flock to the #6, a simple but tasty combo of ham, salami, and provolone.
(605) 332-5454
1000 W. 41st St. Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Ingrassia & Sons Italian Deli
When John Ingrassia was set to open his Italian deli, he tapped his godson, Jack Trooper — who has experience at fine dining spots, like Eleven Madison Park — as head chef. Though mere sandwiches, this is also serious cooking, as evidenced by the perfectly crunchy, sesame-coated crust of Ingrassia's hero rolls. Trooper's influence is also clear on the shop's fantastic "Godson," a canonical Italian that heat lovers can make spicy by adding Calabrian chili.
ingrassiaandsons.wordpress.com
461 Humphreys St, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Home Slice Pizza
Though the name says pizza, the superstar here is the Italian sub, a local favorite that East Coast expats say brings them home with a single bite. Served on a house-baked roll and packed with four different meats, Home Slice's Italian Assorted has not only grabbed a recent "Best of Austin" nod from the Austin Chronicle, it was picked as the top sub in town by The Infatuation.
Multiple Locations
Utah: Caputo's Market & Deli
A SLC staple since the late 1990s, this store is known for its variety of Italian sandwiches, and for regularly featuring in any local or national "best sandwiches" list covering Utah. The store's signature is the aptly-named Caputo, a three-meat Italian with a touch of balsamic, and the store's version of muffuletta also receives raves.
Multiple Locations
Vermont: Martone's Market
Martone's is old school in the best way.The market has won Seven Days' readers' choice award for best sandwiches six years running. It's the whole Italian we're here for, with Boar's Head meats served on a crispy, crusty, locally made roll. This beauty is substantial and filling, and large enough to feed at least two.
(802) 878-8163
16 Main St, Essex Junction, VT 05452
Virginia: The Italian Store
This shop is a regular in Northern Virginia magazine's "Best of NOVA" awards. It highlights an array of Italian options, in particular the best-selling The Milano, which features two types of Italian ham, salami, and provolone. One commenter on Reddit says "This place is righteous ... those hoagies are always worth it.
Multiple Locations
Washington: Post Alley Pizza
This hole in the wall has developed a loyal following not only for its slices, but for its inventive take on the Italian sub. It's built with a unique lineup of finocchiona, spicy coppa, and smoked ham, along with a pleasantly tart vegetable mix that includes various chicories. Die-hards also swear by the "hoagie jazz" add-on, a umami-rich spread that further elevates the sandwich.
(206) 382-8475
1123 Post Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Olive Tree Cafe
Though sub competition in West Virginia is hardly fierce, Olive Tree demonstrates its focus by sourcing top ingredients: Boar's Head meats and Amoroso rolls, the latter shipped from Philadelphia. For hoagies, customers can choose The Godfather, built with ham, Genoa salami, and mortadella, or The Boss of Bosses, which adds prosciutto, capicola and hot Italian cherry peppers to an already mammoth sandwich.
(681) 265-9158
333 2nd Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25303
Wisconsin: Glorioso's Italian Market
Though this 80-year-old deli suffered a fire in 2025 that shut it down for several months, Glorioso's reopened without losing a step, recapturing the charm that's made it a longtime Milwaukee favorite. The store's Felice Special — which piles salami, mortadella, and capocollo on a freshly-baked roll from the nearby Peter Sciortino Bakery — checks all the boxes for Italian sub bliss.
(414) 272-0540
1011 E. Brady St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: L'Osteria Mondello
Frankly, tiny Wyoming was one of the toughest states in which to find a quality sub purveyor. That said, L'Osteria Mondello has been a rare light in the state's Italian-food dark since 1986, serving traditional Italian-American fare, including the best subs in town. This includes the Special Sub, made with ham, salami, capicola, and provolone, all piled on a roll that's baked in-house daily.
instagram.com/l_osteria__mondello
(307) 778-6068
1507 Stillwater Ave, Suite D, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Methodology
Determining the best subs in every state was a daunting task. We scoured the internet for reviews, columns, and in-depth features, with a particular focus on "best of" awards, whenever available. Though we considered reviews on sites like Yelp, Reddit, and more, we prioritized major publications, especially where this type of coverage is commonplace and thorough.
Lastly, we relied on customer photos uploaded to sites such as Yelp and Reddit. Though a photo can only help so much, to be considered for this list of greats, a sub certainly would have to at least pass the eye test.