Why The Definition Of A Grinder Sandwich Is So Hard To Nail Down

What is a grinder? It depends on the context. In machinery, a grinder is something that is used to crush and refine raw material, like meat or coffee beans. Pro-tip: Coffee grinders can be used for spices, too. In hockey, a grinder is an enforcer who roams the ice delivering fierce checks, or body blows, to opponents. But when it comes to food, a grinder is a sandwich — although exactly what kind of sandwich it is depends on who you're talking to and where they're from.

Like "hoagie," "hero," "wedge," and the Bostonian "spuckie," a "grinder" is another word for a submarine sandwich (which is sometimes just called a sub). In certain parts of the Northeastern United States (including New England, but not including Boston, as noted previously) the word "grinder" can be used to refer broadly to any submarine sandwich, whether it be hot or cold. In other parts of the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, a grinder refers specifically to a submarine sandwich that is served hot, like a meatball sub. In Philadelphia, which otherwise favors "hoagie," it can also refer to a cold-cut sandwich that is then toasted and served warm.

Where did the term come from? It's unclear. Some say "grinder" originated as a slang term for dock workers, who might have tucked into these sandwiches after a hard day. Others say it refers to grinding one's teeth against crusty bread or one's jaw against an overstuffed sandwich.