Why The Definition Of A Grinder Sandwich Is So Hard To Nail Down
What is a grinder? It depends on the context. In machinery, a grinder is something that is used to crush and refine raw material, like meat or coffee beans. Pro-tip: Coffee grinders can be used for spices, too. In hockey, a grinder is an enforcer who roams the ice delivering fierce checks, or body blows, to opponents. But when it comes to food, a grinder is a sandwich — although exactly what kind of sandwich it is depends on who you're talking to and where they're from.
Like "hoagie," "hero," "wedge," and the Bostonian "spuckie," a "grinder" is another word for a submarine sandwich (which is sometimes just called a sub). In certain parts of the Northeastern United States (including New England, but not including Boston, as noted previously) the word "grinder" can be used to refer broadly to any submarine sandwich, whether it be hot or cold. In other parts of the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, a grinder refers specifically to a submarine sandwich that is served hot, like a meatball sub. In Philadelphia, which otherwise favors "hoagie," it can also refer to a cold-cut sandwich that is then toasted and served warm.
Where did the term come from? It's unclear. Some say "grinder" originated as a slang term for dock workers, who might have tucked into these sandwiches after a hard day. Others say it refers to grinding one's teeth against crusty bread or one's jaw against an overstuffed sandwich.
TikTok has made one grinder variation famous
To complicate matters even further, there is a kind of sandwich that is popular on TikTok called a "grinder" –– but this refers to something more specific. It's prepared on a submarine sandwich roll with an assortment of Italian meat, cheese, and topped with tomato. Standard operating procedure, for the most part. But then comes the "grinder salad," which is a mix of salad greens, mayonnaise, and other salad ingredients like vinegar, banana peppers, and cherry tomatoes.
This is, on some level, within the definition of a grinder. It's a submarine sandwich, and while it's not made with hot ingredients, it's often toasted. But it's worth keeping in mind that the salad version of the sandwich is not the default. If you order one the next time you're in, say, Rhode Island, you shouldn't be surprised if it's not laden with greens. Ah, the quirks of American regional dialects.