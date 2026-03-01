The Philadelphia Hoagie Joint That Has Been Slinging Sandwiches For Over 100 Years
While every state has a signature sandwich to call its own, Philadelphia just might be America's sandwich capital. From the iconic cheesesteaks and the proper, Philly-way to order them to the roast pork sandwich to a classic hoagie, Philadelphians know their sandwiches. At Ricci's Hoagies, you can have an Italian hoagie that doesn't just taste great — it's a taste of history. Ricci's has proudly been serving up sandwiches since 1920, marking over a century of some of the City of Brotherly Love's favorite things to eat. Not only does Ricci's have a long legacy, the restaurant also boasts awards to its name, including a 2017 award for Philadelphia's Best Hoagie from Philadelphia Magazine.
While some things at Ricci's (like the fresh bread the hoagies are served on, the high-quality Italian cold cuts, and the crisp vegetables that fill them) never change, the shop has seen plenty of changes over its century in business. Most notably, it's grown; the original Ricci's in South Philly is still serving up sandwiches, but there's a newer location in Philadelphia's Logan Square neighborhood. Both outlets are still family-owned, just like they were in the 1920s, and still serve classic sandwiches like the Old-Fashioned Italian as well as newer varieties like The Punisher.
What makes a Ricci's hoagie, a hoagie
There sure are a lot of different names for a sandwich on a hearty white roll. You might call them subs or heroes or grinders, but in Philly (and especially at Ricci's) they are hoagies, and that's a word that means something. A "hoagie" is a proper Philly term for a sub-style sandwich; one made with cold cuts on a specially sliced roll. If the sandwich is filled with hot items like meatballs and marinara sauce or chicken parmesan (or even just heated after assembly), Philadelphians are more likely to call it a "grinder."
At Ricci's Hoagies, the name says it all. You'll find no grinders here, as this is strictly a hoagie establishment. However, that doesn't mean Ricci's menu is lacking in diversity; it includes meat, seafood, and vegetarian options. Many are old-school traditional hoagie fillings like turkey, roast beef, prosciutto, and sopressata, but others are as innovative as Santa Fe Turkey and Seafood Salad With Cheese. Vegetarian options include flavorful fillings like eggplant and roasted peppers, plus sharp cheese if you like a bit of creamy dairy in your veggie sub. Whatever you choose, you know it will be served on a fresh roll, never toasted, for the proper Philly hoagie experience.