The Philadelphia Hoagie Joint That Has Been Slinging Sandwiches For Over 100 Years

While every state has a signature sandwich to call its own, Philadelphia just might be America's sandwich capital. From the iconic cheesesteaks and the proper, Philly-way to order them to the roast pork sandwich to a classic hoagie, Philadelphians know their sandwiches. At Ricci's Hoagies, you can have an Italian hoagie that doesn't just taste great — it's a taste of history. Ricci's has proudly been serving up sandwiches since 1920, marking over a century of some of the City of Brotherly Love's favorite things to eat. Not only does Ricci's have a long legacy, the restaurant also boasts awards to its name, including a 2017 award for Philadelphia's Best Hoagie from Philadelphia Magazine.

While some things at Ricci's (like the fresh bread the hoagies are served on, the high-quality Italian cold cuts, and the crisp vegetables that fill them) never change, the shop has seen plenty of changes over its century in business. Most notably, it's grown; the original Ricci's in South Philly is still serving up sandwiches, but there's a newer location in Philadelphia's Logan Square neighborhood. Both outlets are still family-owned, just like they were in the 1920s, and still serve classic sandwiches like the Old-Fashioned Italian as well as newer varieties like The Punisher.