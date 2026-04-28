12 Regional Names For Sub Sandwiches, Explained

If burgers and hot dogs are indeed sandwiches — an argument better left for social media — there's no doubt they'd sit atop the list of classic American sandwiches. After those, the sub would not be far behind. It's an American icon – not only developed here, but also perfected here. That said, if one were to look for an invention moment or origin point for subs, it wouldn't exist. It seems instead that these sandwiches evolved in parallel along the East Coast, during the second industrial revolution, as a solution for laborers needing a hearty, satisfying meal that was both portable and quick.

Because of this lateral development, a variety of names emerged from regions where the sandwich became popular, many of which remain in use. Submarine, of course, also started as a regional name (see below), but eventually was adopted as the de facto standard nationwide to describe a sandwich on a long roll. One might even argue that nowadays these other versions represent subsets of the broader submarine category, despite minor differences.

Because regional names are often tied to points of pride or nostalgia, the people who use them often do so with fervor. As such, let's take a look at some of the most prominent sub name alternatives, and learn how they fit within the grand scheme of American sub culture.