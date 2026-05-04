The California Roadside Stand Some Credit With Inventing The Very First Cheeseburger

We invite you to imagine a burger. (Us Americans will have plenty of practice.) What do you imagine on that burger? A bright red slice of juicy tomato? An elegant sheaf of lettuce sprawled out over the patty? Before you imagine either of those things, you're probably picturing gooey, melty yellow cheese oozing down the sides, aren't you? It's okay, we don't judge. But did you know that hamburgers weren't always topped with cheese? Some say the practice began in 1924, when the proprietors of a Pasadena, California burger shack called The Rite Spot draped their patties in liquid gold.

The Rite Spot was one of the many roadside diners and eateries that lined Route 66 in its heyday. (Today, the road it was located on is called Colorado Boulevard.) It was operated by one H.S. Sternberger (who was originally from San Diego) and his two teenage sons, Lionel and Van. It was Lionel who allegedly invented the cheeseburger at the age of sixteen, although the story diverges somewhat from there. Some say that young Lionel simply placed a slice of cheese atop a cooking patty on a whim; others say that it was an accident, intended to cover up a burnt hamburger. (There are a ton of serendipitous origin stories for foods invented by accident, although not all of them are true; the potato chip, for instance, was not the result of a disgruntled chef seeking petty revenge.) Whatever the case, The Rite Spot began selling "The Aristocratic Burger" with cheese, and it only grew more popular from there.