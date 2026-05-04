5 Whole Foods Meats That Customers Say Are Actually Worth The Money
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When shopping at Whole Foods Market, the elephant in the room is the grocery store's prices. While Whole Foods does specialize in premium and organic products, many of the same items you can find at traditional grocery stores cost nearly 40% more at Whole Foods (via Consumer Reports). For this reason, there are some things to buy at Whole Foods and others to avoid.
Based on customer feedback across social media, Reddit, and Amazon reviews, certain meat and fish products (yes, fish really is considered meat) are worth paying extra for. This includes fresh cuts from the meat and seafood counters, as well as items from its 365 private label and select partner brands.
Although customers often mention Whole Foods' quality standards — which set guidelines for animal feed, welfare practices, and sustainability, as well as prohibit added hormones and antibiotics — that's not the whole story. Other reasons shoppers say these products feel worth the cost are taste, appearance, and value.
Air-chilled chicken
Regional partner brands like Bell & Evans and Pine Manor Farms supply Whole Foods stores with raw, packaged air-chilled chicken, available as whole birds or in a variety of cuts. Unlike conventional poultry processing, which submerges chicken in cold, chlorinated water to prevent bacterial growth, air chilling instead uses cold, circulating air.
Some social media users that take their meat seriously passionately describe the difference in quality of air-chilled chicken versus water-chilled options. Not only do folks feel better knowing they're not paying for the extra water the meat absorbs, but the chicken also tends to crisp up better, taste far superior, and maintain a more tender texture.
Whole Foods typically sells its air-chilled chicken for about $2 to $3 more per pound than other traditionally processed chicken options. While a small section of air-chilled chicken can be spotted at some chain grocery stores with similar price points, like Kroger and Super Target, the product offerings vary from store to store. This is what sets Whole Foods apart. It's one of the few nationwide grocers that regularly carries air-chilled chicken, and in a wide variety. This makes both the price and destination feel justified for shoppers who seek out this poultry product.
365 Uncured Center Cut Smokehouse Bacon
Some products sold in store at Whole Foods can also be purchased, rated, and reviewed on Amazon. A standout meat product on the site is the 365 by Whole Foods Market Uncured Center Cut Smokehouse Bacon. It currently has 4.6 stars from over 19,000 Amazon reviews — this product is among the highest rated and has some of the most reviews within the online meat category for Whole Foods.
Many customers highlight the quality and price, and they frequently mention that the bacon is free of nitrates and nitrites — it only contains pork, water, salt, and cane sugar. "In a world where processed meats often come with long, hard-to-pronounce ingredient lists, this simplicity is refreshing and reassuring," shared a reviewer on Amazon.
One Amazon reviewer stated they felt 365's bacon is comparable in quality to Applegate (a premium meat brand). "For the price difference, I think it's a great value alternative," they said, later adding, "It's got a good balance of salty, savory, and sweet flavor and cooks up with a nice crunchiness. You get substantially more in a pack than with Applegate." Depending on location, a 12-ounce package costs around $0.54 per ounce, while an 8-ounce package of Applegate bacon from Whole Foods is priced at about $1.16 an ounce.
For almost any product, a reasonable price for the quality and quantity you're getting is always a winning combination for customers. That's especially true when it comes to bacon, where shoppers often say they opt for — and are satisfied with — Whole Foods' 365 brand.
Dry-aged boneless ribeye steak
Customer opinions on Whole Foods' ribeyes from the butcher counter, including bone-in and boneless, are mixed when it comes to whether or not they're worth the premium price. But it's a different conversation when it comes to its dry-aged, pasture-raised, boneless ribeye steak, priced around $38 a pound – these are available at select locations. Social media videos of folks sampling the steaks tend to use fewer words and more reactions — like a simple but impactful, "Mmmm."
Dry aging works to enhance the flavor of the meat through a unique and lengthy process over the course of a few weeks to a couple of months. What's also special is that some Whole Foods locations offer in-house dry-aging, making it an accessible go-to for shoppers that aren't near to or familiar with a local butcher.
By following a few key steps for grilling dry-aged beef, Whole Foods will have provided you with a steakhouse-quality experience right at home. This may not be a purchase for the average everyday budget, but it's a warranted splurge for a special occasion.
Sockeye salmon fillets
The 365 by Whole Foods Market Sockeye Salmon Fillets from the seafood freezer are a product you likely won't regret spending a bit more on. They range from between about $1.03 and $1.10 per ounce, depending on if you go for a 10-ounce or 2-pound bag.
Whether featured as a grocery staple on social media or reviewed on Amazon, the most common praises are the fish's freshness, rich flavor, and vibrant color, which shoppers associate with superior quality. Amazon reviewers also often say they prefer these fillets over some other grocery stores. Here's what one person commented: "I used to get the Costco wild-caught salmon, but I didn't love the quality. The Whole Foods 365 salmon is very good. Deep orange color, taste is great, not fishy really." Another said, "Bought these salmon pieces for my brother's birthday dinner. He usually buys Wegman's frozen salmon. But he has requested these for special occasion dinners ever since" (via Amazon).
Customers also mention they appreciate that they can trust the salmon is sustainably sourced, especially given that many rely on it as a nutrient-dense, protein-rich staple within their diets. Although the cost is slightly more compared to some other protein sources or frozen salmon from different grocery stores, the price is easily justified by the quality.
Live oysters
Whole Foods is often considered one of the best grocery stores for finding quality seafood, and a standout customer favorite is its live oysters. Oysters aren't exactly a run-of-the-mill grocery item, particularly for those in landlocked states. However, Whole Foods has helped make oysters more accessible by offering 12 oysters for $12 on Fridays for Prime members.
Comments from Reddit threads about the promotion say the deal is well worth it for how fresh the oysters are, though they also note that not every Whole Foods offers this deal. Conveniently, it's also noted the fishmongers will typically shuck them for free in-store if you're planning on eating them right away.
For customers who may not spend the money on oysters on a regular basis, the combination of price, quality, and service helps make it feel approachable — and I can personally attest it's a worthwhile purchase. I live in Colorado, and the oysters at my local Whole Foods taste just as fresh as if they were caught somewhere on the coast that day. They're also super refreshing paired with an upgraded oyster mignonette. You can also double or triple the dozen, with all still remaining $1 each.