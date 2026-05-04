5 Whole Foods Meats That Customers Say Are Actually Worth The Money

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When shopping at Whole Foods Market, the elephant in the room is the grocery store's prices. While Whole Foods does specialize in premium and organic products, many of the same items you can find at traditional grocery stores cost nearly 40% more at Whole Foods (via Consumer Reports). For this reason, there are some things to buy at Whole Foods and others to avoid.

Based on customer feedback across social media, Reddit, and Amazon reviews, certain meat and fish products (yes, fish really is considered meat) are worth paying extra for. This includes fresh cuts from the meat and seafood counters, as well as items from its 365 private label and select partner brands.

Although customers often mention Whole Foods' quality standards — which set guidelines for animal feed, welfare practices, and sustainability, as well as prohibit added hormones and antibiotics — that's not the whole story. Other reasons shoppers say these products feel worth the cost are taste, appearance, and value.