Here's How To Upgrade Your Oyster Mignonette For The Summertime
Oysters are perfect for summer gatherings. They're a social food, briny bites that whisper luxury and invite you to sit and chat as the day cools down. They're metaphorically social, too: Oysters are rarely plated alone and typically served with an accompaniment of sauces and condiments. If you're committed to an oyster feast (here's a refresher on the key differences between East Coast and West Coast oysters), a tangy and slightly spicy mignonette sauce is among the top pairings.
Made with a base of vinegar, black pepper, and diced shallots, mignonette balances out the oysters' saltiness, and it's super easy to customize. Should you want to upgrade your mignonette to reflect the flavors of summertime, we learned the best ingredients to use from "Iron Chef" contestant Russell Kook, who's also chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago.
Kook suggests starting with fresh jalapeno or chiles, as well as hot sauce for extra spice. From there, you can add seasonal fruit to create a more varied flavor profile. "Blackberry, cranberry, or pomegranates are wonderful to add when they're in season. These flavors are a little more unexpected and a wow for guests if you're entertaining," says Kook.
If you want to add a pop of sunshine-inspired flavor, mix in finely diced fresh herbs and a squeeze or two of lemon zest. "Adding fresh herbs to the vinegar base is also a quick way to inject an aromatic element with little effort," notes Kook. "Fresh thyme, rosemary, or dill all enhance the natural taste of the oysters without overpowering the delicate flavor."
More mix-ins and upgrades for your summery oyster mignonette
Mignonette brings vibrancy to raw oysters, but also pairs well when you cook or grill your oysters for a little decadence at home. In the latter scenario, Russell Kook opts for a summertime mignonette with cool, refreshing, and herbaceous ingredients. Minced cucumber and mint add a chill, crisp element, while a combination of finely diced mint, peaches, and ginger provide a sweet-spicy combination. Watermelon and lime bring a pop of fruit and zest to oyster mignonette, while pickled blueberries lend tart notes to the vinegar and spice flavors in the mignonette.
The type of vinegar you use will also set the stage for a summery mignonette. Swap out red wine vinegar for lighter choices, like white vinegar or rice vinegar to lift the dish — and don't forget a bit of citrus as well. "An easy upgrade is champagne vinegar, which adds a nice touch of brightness," explains Kook (and that's also why champagne and oysters pair so well). "I [also] like to add citrus zest. This gives a wonderful aromatic element that brings out the brininess of the oyster and I usually have citrus on hand."