Here's How To Upgrade Your Oyster Mignonette For The Summertime

Oysters are perfect for summer gatherings. They're a social food, briny bites that whisper luxury and invite you to sit and chat as the day cools down. They're metaphorically social, too: Oysters are rarely plated alone and typically served with an accompaniment of sauces and condiments. If you're committed to an oyster feast (here's a refresher on the key differences between East Coast and West Coast oysters), a tangy and slightly spicy mignonette sauce is among the top pairings.

Made with a base of vinegar, black pepper, and diced shallots, mignonette balances out the oysters' saltiness, and it's super easy to customize. Should you want to upgrade your mignonette to reflect the flavors of summertime, we learned the best ingredients to use from "Iron Chef" contestant Russell Kook, who's also chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago.

Kook suggests starting with fresh jalapeno or chiles, as well as hot sauce for extra spice. From there, you can add seasonal fruit to create a more varied flavor profile. "Blackberry, cranberry, or pomegranates are wonderful to add when they're in season. These flavors are a little more unexpected and a wow for guests if you're entertaining," says Kook.

If you want to add a pop of sunshine-inspired flavor, mix in finely diced fresh herbs and a squeeze or two of lemon zest. "Adding fresh herbs to the vinegar base is also a quick way to inject an aromatic element with little effort," notes Kook. "Fresh thyme, rosemary, or dill all enhance the natural taste of the oysters without overpowering the delicate flavor."