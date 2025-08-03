The Key Differences Between West Coast And East Coast Oysters

If you've lived near the sea, you've probably had some experience with oysters. Salty and briny, these mollusks are often cut in half and served with cocktail sauce or Tabasco. Whether or not you like them (some of us can't get past the texture), they're a seafood staple and enough people enjoy them that they're still an expensive commodity. Like many other foods, where the oysters are from matters. So, what separates oysters on the East Coast from those on the West Coast?

Taste is a major factor, of course. East Coast oysters tend to be briny and complex in their flavor, while West Coast oysters are mild and sweet. There's also the matter of texture, with East Coast oysters being a little bit chewier than their West Coast counterparts. We talked on the topic with Nate Siegel, founder of Cheeky's in St. Petersburg, Florida, who told us all about what to expect from the Atlantic.

"The five categories of oysters are: Atlantic, Pacific, Kumamoto, European Flats, and Olympia," Siegel told The Takeout. Siegel, situated as he is on the East Coast, stands by the Atlantic variety. "We think these are the best oysters to eat raw, with their salty, briny, and clean mineral flavor and medium size."