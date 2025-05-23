Why Are Oysters So Expensive?

Believe it or not, oysters weren't always so expensive as they are now. In fact, they used to be so cheap that you could find them everywhere and slurp them up by the dozen without worrying about a penny. Sadly, getting all nostalgic just makes it even tougher to deal with the reality that they've gone from street snack to swanky starter, and ordering them feels more like treating yourself to a utility bill rather than seafood. When people think oysters nowadays, they're probably pairing them with champagne for a special occasion. So what changed, and why does a plate of something so small suddenly come with such a big price tag?

It's not just about popularity or trendiness, though both play a role. The price of oysters has been climbing for a while, and the reasons are pretty layered. Oysters are no longer pulled from the sea in massive quantities like they once were. Many of today's oysters are farm-raised, and that process takes time, care, and money, all of which drives up cost.

There's also a logistics issue: Oysters are highly perishable and need to be kept cold and alive right up until they hit your plate. Add in labor, transportation, environmental regulations, and rising inflation across the food industry, and suddenly that $3 or $4 per oyster starts to make a little more sense. It still hits your wallet all the same, but at least you understand the amount of work that goes into getting them ready to consume.