Is fish really considered meat? It may sound like an absurd question, or a perfectly fine and poignant one, depending on which camp you fall into. If you belong to the former, then your eyebrow might be raised, and you may find yourself unwittingly embroiled in a debate that you didn't even know was worth having.

The answer to this question truly hinges on context. If we're talking about a textbook dictionary definition then meat refers to the flesh of an animal that you're going to use for food. That means fish meets the criteria to be called meat.

Beyond this, cultural, religious, and culinary traditions also have varying perspectives on whether fish should be classified as meat. There are also dietary factors that group fish together with other animal proteins, but note its unique qualities and health benefits that set it apart from the rest. Who knew that we would need to summon pundits and meat connoisseurs to settle whether or not fish is meat? But, here we are, so let's examine how different worldviews influence the classification of fish and why it holds a special place in many cuisines and traditions.