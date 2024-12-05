Does Fish Have White And Dark Meat?

If you've ever carved a turkey for Thanksgiving or picked apart a rotisserie chicken from the supermarket, you know the difference between white meat and dark meat. White meat comes from the breast of the bird, and is generally mild in flavor and dry in texture; dark meat, on the other hand, comes from the legs, wings, and thighs of the bird, and is juicier and more rich in flavor. The division comes from the presence of slow oxidative muscle fibers in parts of the body, like the legs and thighs, that get exercised more often; their high levels of myoglobin, an iron-rich protein, make the flesh darker in color.

But what does this mean for fish? After all, fish come in a wide variety of colors, from the mild white flesh of cod or haddock that you'll find in fast food sandwiches to the rich, steaky pink of the tuna or salmon in your sushi. (Just be careful with the soy sauce.) Are those differences in color because of myoglobin, as well? The answer: for the most part, yeah!