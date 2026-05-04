Martha Stewart's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Is Ridiculously Healthy

Martha Stewart is known for many things, but it's safe to say her relatability is not one of them. From her disdain for store-bought items to her bougie preferred pizza topping, the homemaking maven is hardly down-to-earth. While some might assume that Stewart wouldn't touch fast food with a 10-foot stick, it turns out that she does indulge in a quick and convenient meal from time to time. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, her favorite rapid-service restaurant is far from one of the most popular fast food chains in America.

Many celebrities love showing off their cravings for In-N-Out burgers or McDonald's fries, with varying degrees of authenticity. Stewart, in contrast, is apparently unconcerned with flaunting her simple tastes (and considering that she's famous for having exceptional taste, why should she?). In an interview with Delish, the lifestyle icon divulged that while she generally doesn't eat fast food, when she does indulge, she's a fan of Sweetgreen. That's right, Stewart's favorite "fast food" restaurant swaps burgers, fries, and milkshakes for salads, roasted sweet potatoes, and kombucha.