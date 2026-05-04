Martha Stewart's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant Is Ridiculously Healthy
Martha Stewart is known for many things, but it's safe to say her relatability is not one of them. From her disdain for store-bought items to her bougie preferred pizza topping, the homemaking maven is hardly down-to-earth. While some might assume that Stewart wouldn't touch fast food with a 10-foot stick, it turns out that she does indulge in a quick and convenient meal from time to time. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, her favorite rapid-service restaurant is far from one of the most popular fast food chains in America.
Many celebrities love showing off their cravings for In-N-Out burgers or McDonald's fries, with varying degrees of authenticity. Stewart, in contrast, is apparently unconcerned with flaunting her simple tastes (and considering that she's famous for having exceptional taste, why should she?). In an interview with Delish, the lifestyle icon divulged that while she generally doesn't eat fast food, when she does indulge, she's a fan of Sweetgreen. That's right, Stewart's favorite "fast food" restaurant swaps burgers, fries, and milkshakes for salads, roasted sweet potatoes, and kombucha.
Why Martha Stewart likes Sweetgreen
Martha Stewart has called Sweetgreen one of her favorite fast food restaurants and has praised the salad spot's organic and flavorful fare. The celebrity chef even served the chain's salads at her annual American Made Summit, where they were apparently a crowd favorite. While it seems Stewart's love for Sweetgreen is genuine, whether it counts as an authentic fast food indulgence is another story. Putting aside the fact that Sweetgreen is a fast casual restaurant and not a true fast food chain, the salad spot is overwhelmingly health-focused. Menu items are made without artificial colors and flavors and cooked in avocado oil or EVOO, and there's not a slice of impossibly gooey American cheese or a deep-fried chicken nugget to be found.
While Sweetgreen is perfectly tasty if you're looking for a quick and healthy meal, a power greens bowl with a side of avocado oil potato chips doesn't exactly fill the fast food craving for most mere mortals. No matter how you feel about Sweetgreen, claiming that a restaurant that has sold T-shirts emblazoned with "beets don't kale my vibe" is your favorite fast food joint is mildly insufferable when most people do it. However, if anyone can pull it off with grace, it's a woman who makes eating pickled fish as a late-night snack look chic. Plus, it's probably unfair to mock Stewart's posh taste considering that she's eaten her fair share of prison food (and here's what she thought about it).