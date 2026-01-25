The Store-Bought Items Martha Stewart Refuses To Allow At Dinner Parties

More than being an excellent homemaker, Martha Stewart is also an exceptional party planner. She knows simple ways to elevate any party, like choosing the right decor to go with the season and not serving snacks to her guests. Instead, she would rather offer a meal over wine to really satisfy everyone's palates and bellies. And as part of her full-course meal, the television personality refuses to allow store-bought desserts on the dinner table. "I would never buy a dessert, ever, because homemade desserts are infinitely better. I don't care what it is — it's better if you make it yourself," she told The Kitchn.

Stewart doubled down on her take about serving only homemade desserts to party guests, saying, "And don't have pie if you don't make it yourself. I'm very strict about things like that. Don't have pie unless you know how to make a pie — you better learn." Additionally, she warned against serving experimental desserts — ones party hosts make for the first time just to impress their guests. " ... Don't experiment on your guests. Practice ahead of time. If you're serious about treating your friends nicely, don't leave it up to chance. You don't want to mess everything up," she said. Unless it's for an April Fools' Day prank or just for laughs, you don't want to surprise or overwhelm your guests with a dessert that you haven't even tried making before, as this can go downhill and ruin the mood for everyone in a snap.