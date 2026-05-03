For An Easy Cucumber Salad, Put The Knife Down And Grab This Kitchen Tool
Cucumber salad is probably one of the easiest dishes to make, but if you're not confident in your knife skills, the process can be tedious and even tricky from the moment you start slicing the main ingredient. But you actually don't need to choose the best chef's knife to achieve thin, uniform cuts. A peeler offers an easier and faster way to get the delicate cucumber strips you want. There are many time-saving kitchen hacks every home cook needs to know, and this one is absolutely one of them. Not only can a peeler help you achieve perfectly thin cuts for your salad, but the speed at which it slices can can also reduce your prep time.
To use a peeler to make thin cucumber ribbons, start by first chopping off the ends of the vegetable and then placing it on a flat surface, like a cutting board. Peel the cucumber lengthwise with long strokes from one end to the other. Continue peeling until you reach the seeded core, and then turn the cucumber to another side and repeat the process. Once you have peeled off all of the flesh, discard the core or save it for later. If you prefer round cuts over ribbons, simply hold the cucumber in one hand and use the peeler to slice it into discs.
Why peeling cucumber makes for a good salad
Now, you may be wondering what's so good about having thin cuts of cucumbers instead of the usual thick slices? It all comes down to texture and flavor. Cutting cucumbers into thinner pieces exposes more surface area, which means they can soak up the flavors of dressings, seasonings, and sauces much more effectively. The recipe's signature taste can permeate each strip, giving you a more balanced and flavorful bite each time than thick chunks and slices, where the flavors may be limited to the exterior of each piece,
A peeler can also work wonders on other vegetables beyond cucumbers and the obvious choices (like potatoes): The peeler hack guarantees the thinnest sliced onions with hardly any effort. It's also the kitchen tool to use for shaving and spreading soft curls of cold butter. But take a tip from Ina Garten: Replace your vegetable peeler often, as they can become blunt and rusty over time and with extensive use. They're relatively cheap and easy to find.