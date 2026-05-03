For An Easy Cucumber Salad, Put The Knife Down And Grab This Kitchen Tool

Cucumber salad is probably one of the easiest dishes to make, but if you're not confident in your knife skills, the process can be tedious and even tricky from the moment you start slicing the main ingredient. But you actually don't need to choose the best chef's knife to achieve thin, uniform cuts. A peeler offers an easier and faster way to get the delicate cucumber strips you want. There are many time-saving kitchen hacks every home cook needs to know, and this one is absolutely one of them. Not only can a peeler help you achieve perfectly thin cuts for your salad, but the speed at which it slices can can also reduce your prep time.

To use a peeler to make thin cucumber ribbons, start by first chopping off the ends of the vegetable and then placing it on a flat surface, like a cutting board. Peel the cucumber lengthwise with long strokes from one end to the other. Continue peeling until you reach the seeded core, and then turn the cucumber to another side and repeat the process. Once you have peeled off all of the flesh, discard the core or save it for later. If you prefer round cuts over ribbons, simply hold the cucumber in one hand and use the peeler to slice it into discs.