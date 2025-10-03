This Hack Guarantees The Thinnest Sliced Onions With Hardly Any Effort

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Slicing onions is one of the less desirable kitchen chores for many home cooks. Partly because they make you cry while chopping them, but they can also be time-consuming and challenging to get those razor thin slices if your knife skills are somewhat lacking. However, according to Constantino Delnero, the chief blade officer at Seido Knives (which specializes in selling high-quality Japanese knives, the kind many chefs prefer), there is another kitchen tool that can get you shaved pieces of onion in a hurry if knifework isn't your strong suit.

"A vegetable peeler can definitely be used to quickly shave slices of onion in a pinch," Delnero said. The hardest part about using a veggie peeler is keeping the bulb from sliding around, but Delnero suggested using this common kitchen utensil to combat this problem. "To do this, first you should remove the outer layers of the onion. Then, you need to stabilize the onion. This is best done by stabbing a fork into it so you can hold it," he said. "Then, take your vegetable peeler and run it from top to bottom, creating the shavings."

Whether you are working with red, yellow, or white onions, this hack makes slicing them a breeze. However, depending on the size of the tool you're using, you may need to approach the task from two angles. "If you have a large vegetable peeler, then you'll probably be able to shave the entire width of the onion in one swipe, but if you have a smaller one, make sure to take turns shaving off either side of the onion," Delnero said.