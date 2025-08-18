Here's Exactly How To Chop Onions Without Crying, According To The Latest Research

Chopping onions is an age-old problem. Cutting them irritates your eyes and makes you cry bitter tears, but it's also hard to find a savory dish that you can't improve with some cut-up onions. What's the official, ideal way to chop onions without hurting your eyes, then? We reached out to Constantino Delnero, the chief blade officer at Seido Knives. Delnero knows a thing or two about the science of how onions work — put simply, onions release stored-up sulfur when you cut them open — and he has a few strategies for keeping those irritants away.

We asked Delnero about a recent study that suggested the teary response is related to the speed of your chop and the sharpness of your knife. To be specific, the study found that cutting onions very slowly with a very sharp knife releases fewer irritants into the air than fast cuts with a duller knife. Delnero agreed with all that, based on his own experiences, and he said: "A sharp knife cuts through the onion cleanly, while a dull blade may increase the amount of crushing. This crushing of the onion is what causes the release of more tear-producing juices." He went on to say that cutting faster may seem better because you're dealing with the onion for less time, but calm, slow knife cuts will disturb the air less and send fewer irritants toward your eyes.