Never Struggle To Spread Cold Butter Again With A Kitchen Tool Hack

Breakfast can easily get ruined when you need to spread butter onto a slice of bread, but the butter is still solid since it just came out of the fridge. The struggle grows when you try spreading it, only for the butter to resist gliding smoothly. Worse, you begin to tear holes into the bread instead of making an even coating. People have come up with ways to work around this problem, like the controversial hack of rubbing the stick of butter directly onto the bread. Others soften the butter by microwaving it for a few seconds, but that tends to melt more than what's needed. Some people store butter outside the refrigerator in special crocks to keep it at room temperature without spoiling.

While many of these techniques work, they are often impractical when you are rushing to make a quick breakfast. So, how do you spread cold butter on bread quickly and easily? The answer: Use a vegetable peeler instead of a butter knife. The same tool you use to peel carrots and potatoes can make it easy for you to handle cold butter. By shaving thin curls off the bar or stick, you create light and pliable pieces that are easy to spread on bread slices. Best of all, you can do without even waiting for the butter to soften.