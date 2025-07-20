This Controversial Way To Butter Toast Is Actually The Easiest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If ever there was a dish that seems like it can't have possibly changed its recipe over the years, it's buttered toast. After all, it's just toast you spread butter on, right? Well, yes and no. When it comes to "knowing where your bread is buttered," the internet is choosing sides over the controversial "hack" of spreading a stick of butter directly onto the toast, without bothering with a knife. Some call it genius while others are simply appalled.

While many may be startled to see a stick of butter used as a blunt instrument, it actually is the easiest way to ensure that your toast is evenly buttered, and means you won't have a knife to wash when you're done. On the other hand, holding onto a wrapped stick of butter can feel odd, and buttering toast directly with it risks leaving crumbs in your butter. It's also important to note that this trick only works with a traditional stick of butter; those who get their butter or margarine from a tub should continue using a knife.