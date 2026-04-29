Sam's Club April 2026 Products: Best Items Spotted This Month

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sam's Club planned several big changes for 2026, with one of them involving rolling out even more new products. Like any successful retailer, it knows you've got to keep things fresh by adding to the inventory (and sometimes subtracting from it as well — we still miss the food court churros and supreme pizzas). Judging by all the items newly spotted in the month of April, Sam's Club is doing a pretty good job.

This list includes quite a few snack foods, both sweet and savory, as well as several beverages and one currently popular cooking ingredient. Many of the items are name brands, although there are also a few new Member's Mark products. Some of these Sam's Club items are priced under $10, while others cost a bit more, but most are the kind of indulgence you can afford without blowing too much of the budget.

We don't know how long these products will remain available, though — some of them may stick around for the long term, while others could see a shorter tenure. As always, it's advisable not to wait too long if you see something you just can't live without. (A note on the prices listed: We've gone with the ones on the website, but they might be different in stores or vary by location.)