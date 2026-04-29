Sam's Club April 2026 Products: Best Items Spotted This Month
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Sam's Club planned several big changes for 2026, with one of them involving rolling out even more new products. Like any successful retailer, it knows you've got to keep things fresh by adding to the inventory (and sometimes subtracting from it as well — we still miss the food court churros and supreme pizzas). Judging by all the items newly spotted in the month of April, Sam's Club is doing a pretty good job.
This list includes quite a few snack foods, both sweet and savory, as well as several beverages and one currently popular cooking ingredient. Many of the items are name brands, although there are also a few new Member's Mark products. Some of these Sam's Club items are priced under $10, while others cost a bit more, but most are the kind of indulgence you can afford without blowing too much of the budget.
We don't know how long these products will remain available, though — some of them may stick around for the long term, while others could see a shorter tenure. As always, it's advisable not to wait too long if you see something you just can't live without. (A note on the prices listed: We've gone with the ones on the website, but they might be different in stores or vary by location.)
A Buffalo Wild Wings and Slim Jim collab
A partnership between Slim Jims and Buffalo Wild Wings is, well, the best thing to happen to the meat snack brand since it teamed up with Randy Savage back in the '90s. While Macho Man provided the star power that took Slim Jims from bar snack to backpacks, B-Dubs brings the flavor to Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo-Style Chicken Sticks. Sam's Club is selling a box of 54 0.28-ounce sticks for $11.98.
Chocolate-covered chunks of frozen mango
Chocolate-covered strawberries are all well and good, but as a Mother's Day gift, they're a bit cliché. As part of a tasty gift bundle, why not go with something different in the form of chocolate-covered mangoes? This fruit, too, is tangy-sweet and contrasts nicely with a chocolate coating, and Sam's Club is selling 18-ounce bags of frozen Island Way Milk Chocolate Mango Bites for $8.62.
Chocolate and raspberry-topped rice cakes
Rice cakes on their own can be a bit of a bore, and they're actually not always as nutritious as you might think. It's a whole different ball game with these Alquimia Chocolate Covered Rice Snacks, however. They not only contain quinoa and flaxseed for a nutrient boost but also complement this upgrade with a tasty topping of milk chocolate and dried cranberries. Each 10.86-ounce bag contains 14 individually wrapped rice cakes and is priced at $12.98.
Creamy cookie-flavored yogurt bars
If you want a treat that tastes indulgent but is still fairly nutritious, frozen yogurt on a stick always hits the spot. Yasso Cookies 'N Cream Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars have just 90 calories apiece but provide 5 grams of protein. Sam's Club is now selling a carton containing 15 bars for $11.86, which is just $0.79 a bar — depending on the prices in your neighborhood, this is likely much less than the cost of one of those old-school ice cream truck treats.
High-protein Starbucks coffee
Are you protein maxxing and in need of caffeine? Then you'll want to stock up on Starbucks Coffee & Protein. Sam's Club is now carrying this ready-to-drink beverage in Caffè Mocha flavor, and each serving contains 20 grams of protein along with 5 grams of prebiotic fiber, 25% of your daily dose of vitamins A and D, 30% of the day's phosphorus, and a whopping 40% of the recommended amount of calcium. A 15-pack of 11-ounce drinks will set you back $24.98 at Sam's Club.
Itty-bitty Kind Bars
Kind Bars are a worthwhile alternative to candy, and they're superior to many so-called "healthy" bars due to the added fiber and heart-healthy flax seeds they contain. Sam's now offers these bars in a miniature version that has only 100 calories per piece. The Kind Snacks Mini Nut Bar Variety Pack includes 14 Dark Chocolate, Nuts, and Sea Salt bars; nine Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bars; and nine Caramel Almond and Sea Salt bars. Add it up and you get 32 small snacks for $14.48.
Life Savers-flavored sparkling water
Back in the '80s, Life Savers made a soda, but apparently it wasn't much good since it didn't last long. Decades later, the candy brand is once again entering the beverage arena, this time in partnership with Sparkling Ice. This flavored seltzer is a low-sugar alternative to soda — each 17-ounce bottle has just 10 calories and is fortified with vitamins and antioxidants. The Sparkling Ice Life Savers Variety Pack contains 24 bottles in blue raspberry, strawberry, white grape, and wild cherry flavors, and Sam's Club has it priced at $13.18.
A springtime donut selection
Should you happen to be in the market for a large number of donuts, the ones from Sam's Club are a pretty good deal. The Member's Mark Assorted Donut Tray contains 20 donuts in five flavors for just $17.64. The latest flavors now out include two types of filled donut (raspberry and cookies and cream) and two sprinkle-frosted ones (chocolate and pink), along with the classic cinnamon sugar variety.
Strawberry shortcake mini cookies
If you've got to have something sweet but you don't want to go overboard, mini cookies are always a great choice. These Member's Mark Mini Strawberry Shortcake Cookie Thins only have about 30 calories each. In addition to dried strawberries, they also contain white chocolate chips, and many Sam's Club members are impressed by the fresh, not-too-sweet flavor. Each bag contains a pound of cookies (about 75 in number) and costs $6.48.
Thanksgiving-flavored meat snacks
Jack Links is going with a classic (if unexpected) flavor profile for some of its turkey sticks, using a blend of herbs such as garlic and rosemary for an end result that some compare to roast turkey with stuffing. Jack Link's Savory Herb Mini Turkey Sticks are not a brand-new product, but they seem to be new to Sam's Club. If you'd like to try them, a bag of 24 0.5-ounce sticks is currently selling for $13.98.
Toaster Strudel cookies
Toaster Strudels are clearly the superior breakfast pastry — their flaky crust and generous filling put Pop-Tarts to shame. Pillsbury Soft Baked Mini Strawberry Toaster Strudel Cookies reinterpret this breakfast favorite in a toaster-free format: bite-sized sugar cookies with strawberry chips and a frosting drizzle. Sam's Club sells a large box for $11.82 that contains 28 1.5-ounce pouches just right for snacking or on-the-go breakfasting.
Trendy cooking fat
Everything old is new again when it comes to food fads, and beef tallow — once considered an old-timey ingredient — has recently become a must-have for every trendy kitchen. You may not yet be able to get beef tallow at any grocery store, but Sam's Club has started carrying it. South Chicago Packing Angus Beef Tallow comes in two different sizes: a two-pack of 11.25-ounce jars for $15.98 and a 42-ounce can priced at $19.98.