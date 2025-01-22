Life Savers Soda Is The Discontinued '80s Drink You Should Be Grateful You Never Got To Try

The early 1980s and '90s were a wild time for soft drinks. So many weird and wonderful beverages were launched and discontinued, from the nostalgic Mountain Dew competitor Surge to the mystic-themed Fruitopia juices that ruled the '90s. One you may not remember is Life Savers soda. Yes, like the hard candy.

Nabisco, the makers of Life Savers, launched a line of fruit-flavored soda in 1981 to provide the masses with a drinkable version of the candy. The can echoed the iconic striped Life Savers packaging and like the candy, the soda came in five original flavors: fruit punch, grape, lime, pineapple, and orange.

In a world where flavored seltzers like LaCroix are the norm, chugging the equivalent of liquid sugar seems unconscionable today. But the folks at Life Savers thought they had a sure thing. After all, soda was ridiculously popular in the 1980s (the Chicago Tribune reported in 1987 that people were drinking more soda than water). But despite doing well in taste tests, Life Savers soda didn't take off, most likely because it tasted horrible.