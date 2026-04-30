16 Best Walmart Food Items Spotted In April 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spring is in the air, and with it comes food cravings for most of us. Thankfully, grocery chains like Walmart never miss an opportunity to add new items to satisfy those springtime cravings. The grocery giant has made a point over the years to provide options for every buyer. Whether it's by providing private labels with intentional differences like the Great Value and Bettergoods brands or delivering an abundance of food choices that make it easy for you to eat a high-protein meal at any time of day, Walmart's shelves stay stocked with food items many of us would be sad to miss out on.
Some items can be easily overlooked when shopping in person, and if you're placing an order on the Walmart app you're probably shopping with a list in mind which means you might not notice anything new. Instead of leaving these gems in hiding, take a look at what's been spotted in Walmart throughout April to see if there are any you may have missed. You may even find a new favorite food item, or at least a few items worth adding to your next grocery pickup order.
Jimmy Dean Protein Waffles
No food is safe from protein-obsessed shoppers in 2026. Jimmy Dean answered the call with the Jimmy Dean Protein Waffles. These waffles come in a variety of flavors, including blueberry, buttermilk, and cinnamon, and each serving packs an impressive 20 grams of protein into your day. Even better is the lack of artificial colors and flavors. You can expect your blueberry waffles to be made with real blueberries (as they should be).
Simply White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Cheetos Puffs
Another item fresh on the shelves in April is the Simply White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Cheetos Puffs. These puffs are gluten-free and free of artificial colors and flavors. Though this makes them look different than traditional Cheetos Puffs, the Simply White Cheddar Cheese Puffs are made with real cheddar cheese and cooked in sunflower oil.
Red Bull Energy Drink Variety Pack
A Red Bull Variety Pack is on offer with three unique flavors, including white peach, iced vanilla berry, and wild berries. The variety pack comes with a dozen 8.4-ounce cans to provide your next caffeinated pick-me-up. Even though the iced vanilla berry flavor was originally released as a winter flavor, it's officially a part of the permanent Red Bull flavor line-up, so you can enjoy it every season.
Gatorade Lower Sugar
As the weather gets warmer, electrolytes begin moving to the top of people's shopping lists. You no longer need to count your favorite sports drink out when looking for refueling options thanks to Gatorade's Lower Sugar options. The drinks contain 75% less sugar than regular Gatorade while still providing electrolytes, hydration, and delicious flavors like lemonade and fruit punch.
ARIH Modern Noodles
New to Walmart but anticipated by many, ARIH Modern Noodles have made their way to Walmart's grocery aisles. The noodles are a part of a Korean-Western Fusion food brand inspired by the iconic K-Pop group, BTS, and designed to blend Western and Korean flavors. The "soupless noodles" are available in several flavor options, including gochujang butter, black pepper tteokbokki, vongole, and truffle bulgogi.
Dirty Mountain Dew
Just when you think there can't possibly be another Mountain Dew flavor, a new one gets released. Dirty Mountain Dew is Mountain Dew's version of a cream soda. Somewhere (presumably where the cream soda lover overlaps with the Mountain Dew lover) is the perfect customer for this. Whether your list of top 10 Mountain Dew flavors includes this one or not, any Mountain Dew flavor is worth trying at least once.
Opopop Microwave Popcorn Salty Caramel
Another April Walmart appearance was made by Opopop Microwave Popcorn Salty Caramel flavor. The gourmet popcorn brand already has flavors at Walmart, including Maui heat and butter bliss. However, there's something classic and fun about satisfying a sweet tooth with a salty caramel treat. The popcorn itself has no artificial preservatives and comes in a pack of six microwaveable bags.
ARIH Dual Biotic Soda
Probiotic soda has become a huge go-to for those who want to enjoy a treat while keeping their gut biome nice and healthy. ARIH took that healthy treat a step further with the Dual Biotic Soda, which contains both probiotics and prebiotics. Since prebiotics feed probiotics, this soda provides extra balance for your gut. Each can contains 3 grams of fiber, which, in today's protein-obsessed world, is a welcome addition. Flavors like pineapple drift, positive orange, berry bliss, and clear lemon might just be the refresher you need as spring weather hits.
RITZ Drizzled Minis
The perfect way to treat yourself after a long grocery shopping trip is with RITZ Drizzled Minis and now you can get them from Walmart. These crackers are miniature versions of the RITZ we all know and love, but with a fudge coating on one side and fudge drizzle on the other; making for a perfect salty, sweet flavor profile.
Alani Nu Lime Slush
If you haven't been introduced yet, Alani Nu is a fitness-forward beverage you need to know in 2026. The Alani Nu Lime Slush flavor is the latest option available at Walmart grocery stores and the perfect warm weather drink to sip on. Like other flavors, the Lime Slush has 200 milligrams of caffeine and uses no artificial colors.
Doritos Protein Sweet & Tangy BBQ
April is a great month for hitting your protein goals with foods from Walmart, whether you're having a meal or snacking. Doritos Protein Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips have 10 grams of protein per 1 ounce serving. The chips have no artificial colors or flavors, just the taste of delicious BBQ and the satisfaction of getting protein as a snack.
Nongshim K-Pop Demon Hunters Ramen
One can never have enough K-Pop Demon Hunters and the Nongshim K-Pop Demon Hunters Mira Shin Ramyun and Rumi Shin Ramyun ramen are at Walmart waiting for you. The instant ramen is made by adding hot water and comes in spicy beef or chicken flavor while the packaging is decked out with characters from the movie.
Drizzilicious S'mores Bites
No Walmart find reminds us that warm weather is on the way quite like anything s'mores-flavored. Drizzilicious S'mores Mini Rice Cake Bites are here to give a taste of summer a little early. Don't let the flavor fool you, the cake bites are made with quinoa, chia, and flax to give you the healthy ingredients you want and the sweet flavor you love.
Caramel M&M's Pop'd
A new M&M's product is always something to get excited about. On your next trip to Walmart, you can pick up a bag of the Caramel M&M's Pop'd candies to try for yourself. These caramel and milk chocolate candies are freeze dried for a flavor and texture experience unlike anything else. Try them on their own or add them to some popcorn or ice cream for an extra fun treat.
Jolly Rancher Freeze Dried
For those who crave something on the fruity side, Walmart also has freeze dried Jolly Ranchers. The candies come in a mixed berry bag filled with strawberry, grape, and cherry flavored Jolly Ranchers in freeze dried form. Walmart already carries the freeze dried Jolly Ranchers in the original flavors, so you can try them all.
Skittles Gummies
Potentially the most exciting food item spotted at Walmart in April 2026 are Skittles Gummies. These morsels may have delivered a new sense of joy to the candy world by taking the already iconic Skittles candies and whipping them up into gummy form. All of the original Skittles flavors are there, only you'll feel like it's the first time enjoying them thanks to the texture change.