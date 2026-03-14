9 Fitness-Forward Beverages You Need To Know In 2026
There are many wellness drinks on the market today. On a recent visit to the Alt Bev Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida, I was shocked to discover just how diverse the beverage concoctions I never knew existed were. The show floor was filled with rows of vendors highlighting their respective drinks — none of which were alcohol-based — hence the whole alternative beverage theme. There was everything else, though. There were energy drinks, plus myriad booths showcasing beverages infused with THC, CBD, CBG, and other acronyms I had to get up to speed on.
Kava and kratom drinks were among the group, and so were beverages with ingredients geared toward health and wellness. Between technology and research, there are companies making major waves with fitness related beverages. Some offer supercharged hydration for parched athletes and others are brimming with ingredients to aid in recovery for those with an active lifestyle, gym goers or anyone else who needs it.
If you are ready to dabble in the world of alternative beverages specifically geared toward the fitness space, but don't know where to start, I've got you covered. Here are nine fitness related beverages you should know about in 2026.
Chaser Water
Hydration assisted by deep sea minerals is what Chaser is all about. Before I even get into this first one, yes, I know it's water. However, I think we all know that some bottles and canned waters are better than others and sometimes there are subtle nuances in taste. The Chaser water is clean, crisp and straight from ocean waters. Chaser's differentiator is the deep sea minerals that take hydration to the next level. I got a whole education on those powerful minerals snatched from the sea, which include magnesium, calcium, potassium, and sodium.
While the brand started in South Florida with the main goal of keeping people properly hydrated after a day in the sun and a late night on the dance floor, it's much more versatile. Whether you are a pilates person or a regular gym rat, Chaser Water offers the same healing hydration. The minerals have superpowers that drive energy as well as contribute to recovery. The brand also sells Chaser Drops as another hydration tool. The drops come from the same waters off the coast of Ireland, and boast the same healing properties as the canned water. The essential electrolytes have a list of benefits affecting cellular health, muscle and nerve function, metabolism, and more. It's proof that good things do in fact come in small packages.
Course Record
Golfers are expected to have pristine focus abilities and the ability to dial in to each and every stroke of their clubs. There may not be a magic button to make that happen, but there is Course Record. With six times the electrolytes of Gatorade, but with far less sugar, Course Record is like the perfect little functional hydration caddy on any course. The caffeine content is lower than many other energy drinks, which means you get the benefits without the jitters. It comes in lemon lime, peach, and blue raspberry flavors. Regardless of which variety you choose, you get a natural boost of energy and a dose of calm that will sharpen your focus and level up your performance.
Course Record was designed with golfers in mind, but you don't have to know how to rack up birdies to drink it and capitalize on the benefits. All of the flavors taste light and clean, because they are. You won't find anything bioengineered and you definitely will not find anything like sucralose. If you want to ditch the frenetic energy that usually comes with many drinks on the market, grab some Course Record and get in the game.
Alani Nu Energy
Alani Nu has a bevy of products catering to anyone on the hunt for energy boosting drinks and supplements. The drinks come in a variety of flavors and sizes, including the two I tried at the Alt Bev Expo, Strawberry Sunrise and Sherbet Swirl. Whether you're looking for a pre-workout burst or post-workout reset, Alani Nu delivers. I am not going to lie, the drinks I tried taste like candy in a bottle. I don't mean that in a bad way either. If you prefer your energy fix to be brimming with sweetness, Alani totally gets you.
Alani Nu is a caffeine-based energy drink, and also comes with B vitamins that do a body good. The 15-calorie energy drinks are gluten-free and sugar-free. All of the brand's products are produced right here in the U.S. If the more traditional energy drinks are your thing, Alani Nu will fit right into your active lifestyle and pump you up whenever you need a little more wind in your sails.
Odyssey
Looking for something that will supercharge your energy level, enhance your focus, provide clarity as well as a little mood boost? Odyssey can do it. The Alt Bev Expo presents a whole world of ingredients now making their way into functional energy drinks. Odyssey, for example uses lion's mane, cordyceps, green tea caffeine, L-theanine, and panax ginseng. All the elements come together to offer a carbonated beverage that will put a little pep in your step without the dreaded crash other energy drinks come with.
It's carbonated in a good way, without any kind of bite or burn and comes in a bunch of invigorating flavors. I tried the dragon fruit-flavored lemonade and was pleasantly surprised by its subtle sweetness. The adaptogens and nootropics in Odyssey functional energy drinks foster real energy without anything synthetic. Odyssey serves up clean energy in crave-worthy flavors that will keep you coming back.
MetL
For those fitness buffs who take their energy drinks without a drop of caffeine, you need to know about MetL Focus and Performance Beverage. MetL is also far more than just a run of the mill energy drink. Each and every can is packed with natural ingredients to help positively impact your body and mind on several different levels. The nutrients and nootropics in the beverages sharpen focus and mental clarity and that's just the tip of the clean energy drink iceberg.
In addition to enhancing physical endurance, MetL also contains polyphenols — plant-based antioxidants, which support healthy brain function. I tried the watermelon flavor and it is delicious. There is no overpowering sweetness or weird aftertaste. The mood and clarity boosting energy drink is refreshing and sans fillers or maltodextrin. Besides the watermelon, Odyssey also comes in orange, lemon lime, and mixed berry.
Chilly Water
There was another canned water I tried at the Alt Bev Expo, this time called Chilly Water. The subtle differences in the taste of water brands is real, and they all have their own fans and haters. The booth served it cold, as it's meant to be enjoyed, and it was delightful. It's chilled, crisp, and a real thirst quencher. Chilly Water takes a different approach to hydration instead of packing in the electrolytes. The only thing in the can is water in its purest form.
Chilly Water comes purified and sparkling and is sustainably canned in North Carolina from the company's Black Creek Aquifer. It is a verified pure water source according to the H2O Score phone app. With the utmost attention on microplastics in our food and drinks, Chilly Water contains no additives, microplastics, fluoride, or chlorine. Chilly Water just gives you the good stuff and a clean way to hydrate with simple water.
Last Rep
Canned mocktails have taken a big seat at the table as people look for alternatives to alcohol in social settings. Last Rep is an athletic recovery cocktail specifically geared toward athletes of all levels for post exercise recuperation. No, not that kind of cocktail — this one does not contain any alcohol and instead taps into the power of THC and CBG. With 5 milligrams of each per serving (it also comes in a 10 milligram version), Last Rep supplies the perfect balance for athletes who are as serious about performance as they are about reset and relaxation afterward.
Last Rep Lime Seltzer contains electrolytes and adaptogens, but leaves out the sugar. It's the perfect refreshment to enjoy with your gym or pickleball friends in a little post-workout hangout sesh. The THC tackles stress and the CBG, considered the mother of all cannabinoids, contributes to better recovery, physically and mentally. Don't get sticker shock about the THC. It's not there to get you buzzed and instead creates a completely safe and legal mild stream of zen.
Trumpdrive
If you fancy an energy drink that kicks up your cognitive functioning, definitely check out the drinks from Trumpdrive Energy. The brand's secret sauce is Cognizin, a patented nootropic to give your brain a boost. The Trumpdrive Energy lineup includes a diverse mix of unique, natural flavors. You won't experience the dreaded energy crash since it's made with natural, plant-based caffeine.
The six Trumpdrive varieties include flavor profiles with fruit, mint, and (my personal favorite) coffee! The Venus Coffee Mocha is like cold coffee with a little extra zip. For an energy fix with added components for mental clarity, Trumpdrive gets the job done. With growing numbers of people focused on addressing declining cognitive function and stress, Trumpdrive is paying attention. The beverage administers the energy promised in addition to getting you focused.
Big B Energy
Big B Energy is another clean energy drink fitness enthusiasts are going to love. The caffeine and blend of B-vitamins offer a chance to revive and reenergize. It packs the same caffeine boost from a regular sized cup of coffee without the jitters. Plus, it has all the B's that do a body good. There's B3 for metabolism, B6 for brain function, B12 for red blood cell production, and B5 which makes coenzyme A to increase energy.
There are three flavors in the Big B Energy line: Strawberry Smash, Summer Melon, and White Cherry Fizz. They are all pleasant tasting, but I think the White Cherry Fizz takes the cake. Carbonated mildly, not offensively, Big B Energy is all about empowering you to be bold and fearless. Not all energy is created equal and Big B has its sights set on all the high achievers who like to take life by the horns unapologetically.