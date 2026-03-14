9 Fitness-Forward Beverages You Need To Know In 2026

There are many wellness drinks on the market today. On a recent visit to the Alt Bev Expo in West Palm Beach, Florida, I was shocked to discover just how diverse the beverage concoctions I never knew existed were. The show floor was filled with rows of vendors highlighting their respective drinks — none of which were alcohol-based — hence the whole alternative beverage theme. There was everything else, though. There were energy drinks, plus myriad booths showcasing beverages infused with THC, CBD, CBG, and other acronyms I had to get up to speed on.

Kava and kratom drinks were among the group, and so were beverages with ingredients geared toward health and wellness. Between technology and research, there are companies making major waves with fitness related beverages. Some offer supercharged hydration for parched athletes and others are brimming with ingredients to aid in recovery for those with an active lifestyle, gym goers or anyone else who needs it.

If you are ready to dabble in the world of alternative beverages specifically geared toward the fitness space, but don't know where to start, I've got you covered. Here are nine fitness related beverages you should know about in 2026.