Why Water Tastes Different Depending On What You Drink It From

There's a reason why Stanley cups have become all the rage in recent years. Stainless steel bottles are the perfect encapsulation (literally) of health and cleanliness. Stainless steel bottles are environmentally friendly, typically made from materials like iron, chromium, and nickel. Its chromium composition prevents corrosion, increasing the bottle's longevity. Stainless steel bottles are often double-walled, preserving the water's desired temperature for extended periods of time. Perhaps most importantly, stainless steel has a very low leaching potential. Chemical leaching, a process where extraneous substances from one entity are extracted and dissolved into another, not only warps water's flavor but warps its purity.

Plastic bottles are the ones you should be most wary of. Plastic bottles — especially when influenced by temperature and time — have a high leaching potential. Non-reusable plastic bottles often release compounds such as bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates into water, which can lead to hormone disruption, developmental abnormalities, and changes in metabolism. While it's not recommended to eat from plastic containers, it may be a good idea not to drink from them either.

Glass is sort of the middle-ground when it comes to water bottle safety. Glass is chemically inert, giving it a low leaching potential, yet glass bottles' breakability makes them a poor choice for everyday use. Glass bottles made with borosilicate glass secure water's hygiene and taste best since they do not absorb the water's flavor, allowing for everyday use if you so choose. With any bottle material you use, be sure to fill it with filtered water. Water from your municipality is not naturally filtered, so it's best to buy a filter for your home to maximize your water's tastiness and health benefits.