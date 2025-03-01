Why You Should Avoid Eating From Plastic To-Go Containers

All the hubbub surrounding plastic containers is not relegated to their harmful effects on the environment; they could be transferring chemicals directly into your food. Some plastics contain additives like BPA (bisphenol-A) and phthalates, chemicals that can mess around with the hormones in your body, potentially impacting your health in subtle but significant ways. And it's not just BPA you have to worry about. Even "BPA-free" containers can contain other chemicals, such as BPS and BPF, which some researchers suggest might be just as problematic.

Heat and plastic are not great companions. Microwaving leftovers in a plastic to-go container raises the chances that these chemicals can contaminate your food. Even washing plastic in the dishwasher, where high heat is common, can degrade the container over time, making chemical leaching more likely. It's best to empty your takeout into a dish (that's not plastic) as soon as you can, rather than eat it from the plastic container.

Foods that are high in acidity, like tomato sauces (which also stain your containers) or citrus-based meals are also more likely to react with plastics, increasing the risk that unwanted substances end up in your dinner. So if the goal is to reheat your takeout or store leftovers regularly, switching to glass or ceramic containers is an easy step toward reducing or removing the risk altogether.