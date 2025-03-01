Why You Should Avoid Eating From Plastic To-Go Containers
Plastic to-go containers have come through for all of us in the clutch more times than we can count. Lunch on the go, last night's meatloaf, dinner party leftovers — those containers have made it possible for your favorites to be eaten conveniently long after they were originally prepared. But while they're handy, these plastic containers might come with some hidden downsides.
There have been lots of warnings concerning plastics and health — but how much attention should you pay to them? It turns out that 'microwave-safe' plastic might be a lie as some of the containers can potentially expose you to chemicals when you heat food in them, or even when you eat from them regularly. Before you take a bite into that reheated dinner while it's sitting in that trusty plastic tub of yours, here's why you might want to rethink your routine and switch to some safer alternatives.
Heating food in plastic containers is a bad idea
All the hubbub surrounding plastic containers is not relegated to their harmful effects on the environment; they could be transferring chemicals directly into your food. Some plastics contain additives like BPA (bisphenol-A) and phthalates, chemicals that can mess around with the hormones in your body, potentially impacting your health in subtle but significant ways. And it's not just BPA you have to worry about. Even "BPA-free" containers can contain other chemicals, such as BPS and BPF, which some researchers suggest might be just as problematic.
Heat and plastic are not great companions. Microwaving leftovers in a plastic to-go container raises the chances that these chemicals can contaminate your food. Even washing plastic in the dishwasher, where high heat is common, can degrade the container over time, making chemical leaching more likely. It's best to empty your takeout into a dish (that's not plastic) as soon as you can, rather than eat it from the plastic container.
Foods that are high in acidity, like tomato sauces (which also stain your containers) or citrus-based meals are also more likely to react with plastics, increasing the risk that unwanted substances end up in your dinner. So if the goal is to reheat your takeout or store leftovers regularly, switching to glass or ceramic containers is an easy step toward reducing or removing the risk altogether.
Plastic containers can also affect the flavor of food
Plastic containers aren't just a concern from a chemical standpoint — some people say they also have a sneaky habit of making your food taste off. Have you ever reheated spaghetti in a plastic container and noticed it tastes just a little less appetizing the next day? That weird aftertaste isn't your imagination. Plastic containers can absorb strong flavors and odors from food, and when you reuse them, those flavors can get transferred into the next meal. Not exactly what you had in mind when reheating your leftovers.
Beyond taste, texture can also suffer. Plastic containers don't always heat evenly in the microwave, often resulting in hot spots and uneven cooking. Glass and ceramic containers heat more consistently, providing a better eating experience and reducing food safety concerns.
Takeout containers are not yet a sustainable option, but choosing an alternative doesn't have to be difficult or prohibitively expensive. Investing in a small set of microwave-safe glass containers can improve the quality of your food. Additionally, you'll have peace of mind knowing your leftovers aren't being secretly seasoned with plastic additives.