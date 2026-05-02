The Aldi Soup That Smelled (And Tasted) Like Cat Food

We all know how soup should smell. Its aroma should suggest heartiness, warmth, abundant ingredients, and the care that goes into a hand-crafted meal. Soup should, essentially, smell like home. It should not, under any circumstances, smell like cat food — even soup with earthy ingredients like borscht (an old school cabbage dish no one makes anymore). And yet, that's exactly what our reviewer encountered when they ranked Aldi's soup offerings from worst to best. The can that offered the strongest eau du Fancy Feast: Chef's Cupboard Chunky Steak and Potato.

It should be noted that while Chef's Cupboard Chunky Steak and Potato smelled like cat food, it did not appeal to the reviewer's cat. Though an initial sniff brought the animal to the bowl, it passed on tasting the soup. Judging from the reviewer's write-up, the cat made the right choice. According to the review, the soup was oddly seasoned, with sour nutmeg among the dominant notes. The look didn't improve matters, either: "The soup was a thin brown color interrupted by ghostly rectangles of potato that were eerily uniform, one of the many reminders that this soup was made at an industrial scale," noted our brave reviewer.

As for taste, the soup bore a metallic tang, despite the presence of those precision-cut potatoes and bits of mushroom, and that tang carried with it the unmistakable earthiness of the pet food aisle. You may be an adventurous eater who's unafraid of powerful flavors and intense spice, but no one is down for soup that tastes like cat food; no way, no how. Even cats, it seems.