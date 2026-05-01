13 Costco Gift Baskets That'll Make You Mom's Favorite On Mother's Day

Are you stressing to find a Mother's Day gift that adequately expresses your love and makes her feel appreciated? Moms really do believe it's the thought that counts, but still, you'd like to see her face brighten when you hand over your gift. And while it's not a competition, you don't want to be outdone by your siblings — again. This year, give your mom a gift she'll be excited about– something unexpected, something thoughtful, and something to do with the foods she loves to eat– a food-centered gift basket.

For the best gift sets, look beyond the mass-produced, predictable fruit baskets found in stores and online. Your mom deserves the best, so leave it to Costco's specialty buyers to create a superior gift basket. Costco's reputation for exclusive food products of the finest quality — despite the fact that it is apparently the cheapest grocery store chain in the U.S. – is in part due to its partnerships with artisans and small businesses around the world.

We've done some of the work for you and narrowed down the list of Costco gift baskets and boxes to the top 13. All of them have a rating of at least 4.4 stars (out of 5). According to reviewers, presenting any one of the following gift sets is sure to be a hit on Mother's Day.