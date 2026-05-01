13 Costco Gift Baskets That'll Make You Mom's Favorite On Mother's Day
Are you stressing to find a Mother's Day gift that adequately expresses your love and makes her feel appreciated? Moms really do believe it's the thought that counts, but still, you'd like to see her face brighten when you hand over your gift. And while it's not a competition, you don't want to be outdone by your siblings — again. This year, give your mom a gift she'll be excited about– something unexpected, something thoughtful, and something to do with the foods she loves to eat– a food-centered gift basket.
For the best gift sets, look beyond the mass-produced, predictable fruit baskets found in stores and online. Your mom deserves the best, so leave it to Costco's specialty buyers to create a superior gift basket. Costco's reputation for exclusive food products of the finest quality — despite the fact that it is apparently the cheapest grocery store chain in the U.S. – is in part due to its partnerships with artisans and small businesses around the world.
We've done some of the work for you and narrowed down the list of Costco gift baskets and boxes to the top 13. All of them have a rating of at least 4.4 stars (out of 5). According to reviewers, presenting any one of the following gift sets is sure to be a hit on Mother's Day.
Wine Country Mother's Day Snack Tote
Gift baskets are challenging to make yourself — and why would you even try to when you can easily order a gift basket from Costco, knowing it will be packed with professionally curated, high-quality food? Take, for instance, Wine Country's Mother's Day Snack Tote. It contains an assortment of snacks, jams, and candies from artisans in Sri Lanka, Spain, Italy, Indonesia, France, Ukraine, and more. It's like giving the gift of travel without having to leave the kitchen. Imagine how much your mom will enjoy savoring this assortment of goodies and not having to share them. Don't you dare ask for a taste — it's Mother's Day!
The Mother's Day Snack Tote packs 12 different international treats into a keepsake canvas tote. It is currently on sale for $47.99. If you're shopping early, one online Costco reviewer shared a helpful heads-up about the packaging: "Just wish that it was shipped in an unmarked box," he commented, "so it could have stayed a surprise until she opened it." If the Mother's Day Snack Tote is out of budget, there's also a nine-piece Sweet and Savory Mother's Day Gift Basket with similar items for $39.99. But if you can afford to spend a bit more to really pamper your mother, send her the 18-piece Houdini Mother's Day Gourmet Gift Basket, which comes in a stylish, farmhouse metal basket with rope handles, and is currently priced at $59.99.
TRE Olive Merenda Gift Box
The TRE Olive Merenda Gift Box is a good choice for moms with sophisticated tastes. If your mom is a true foodie, you don't want to make the mistake of buying the type of food-related gift nobody really wants. To ensure your gift is her favorite on Mother's Day, it's got to be extra special, and this assortment of top-notch foods has those extra touches which are sure to impress her.
The main feature of this set is award-winning olive oil from southern Italy. It's obviously high-end because it comes in a metal can (and everyone knows the best olive oils always come in a can or glass bottle). The gift set also includes a bottle of balsamic vinegar, a packet of dipping spice blend, Calabrian salami, olives, and a can of wine chips. In their review, Goose503 said the gift box "contains deliciousness!" and is an ideal gift for people who prefer savory over sweet flavors. The gift set is $69.99, but if your budget can handle $10 more, check out TRE Olive Oil's Calabrian Gift Box, which comes with two cans of olive oil and four jars of savory spreads.
Sugarfina Spring Garden Candy Bento Box
To find the gift basket your mom will absolutely love, it should include something that brings her joy — besides you, of course. Does she buy candy when she needs a pick-me-up, and hide it in the kale chips bag so that she doesn't have to share with anyone? If your mom has a sweet tooth, Sugarfina's Spring Garden Candy Bento Box is the candy collection that will take her breath away.
This playful candy assortment — which will set you back $54.99 — features eight kinds of cute and colorful candies, including brightly hued chocolate-covered cookie dough and novelty gummy candies shaped like adorable baby whales, delicate butterflies, and detailed roses. There are also classic gummy bears that have been upgraded with a touch of champagne.
If you're serious about being the favorite child on Mother's Day, your gift has to have a wow-factor, and according to reviewers, this does. Some note how nice the packaging is — a box with pastel colors and flowery print. Inside, cubes of candy are artfully arranged bento box style. The vibe is colorful and cutesy. Pair this candy collection with a sweet note of appreciation for everything she's done for you, and your thoughtfulness will catapult you to "best child ever" status on Mother's Day.
Wild West Assorted Chocolate Box
If your mom prefers chocolate treats, surprise her with the gift of something she's never tasted before, like the candy bars and chocolate treats in Wild West's Assorted Chocolate Box. What sets Wild West chocolate apart from the mass-produced, cliché boxes of chocolates is the ultra-premium chocolate. It's hand-crafted slowly in micro-batches and infused with natural flavors like coconut, espresso, almond sea salt, and raspberry hazelnut.
This is a gift that shows your mom you care about her. The 70% dark chocolate and 50% oat milk chocolate are both organic, fair trade, vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and are sweetened with fruit — not with added sugars. And while some candy manufacturers have cut corners and increasingly add fillers in their chocolate to counteract high cocoa prices, the Wild West company maintains high-quality standards by skipping preservatives and artificial flavors.
Not only will your mom love this delectable gift, you'll also get bonus points from Mother Earth. A portion of the $54.99 price will be donated to the River Management Society to support its natural water resource preservation efforts.
Vacaville Dried Mixed Fruit Gift Basket
Your mom would love it if you bought her a Vacaville Dried Mixed Fruit Basket for her Mother's Day present — at least according to the abundance of five-star reviews this popular gift box has received. Glancing through over a decade's worth of customers' comments explains why this assortment of premium dried fruits is a favorite.
First of all, it has a wow-factor right out of the box. Nine types of dried fruit — including plums, apples, dates, peaches, and mangoes — are beautifully arranged into floral shapes and colorful patterns. It's a shame to destroy the artistic presentation, but that fragrant and plump fruit is truly irresistible. Both gift-givers and gift-receivers rave about how fresh, flavorful, and soft the fruit is.
Many customers praise the $39.99 price for this box of Mother Nature's candy as good value, with one Costco reviewer claiming that it is "truly a bargain given what is offered for the price." Not only does the pear-shaped tray come filled with 34 ounces of dried fruit, but there's also a wooden, pear-shaped trivet, which can also fold into a decorative basket. Multiple Costco reviewers claim that this is their go-to gift. The comments are impressively positive and enthusiastic. As one reviewer summarized, "Fruit is excellent, [display] is first class & cutting board is to kill for!" You can't get a better recommendation than that.
Spam Variety Gift Set
Some of the best Mother's Day gifts are the surprises she never knew she needed. Enter the Spam Variety Gift Basket. Nine tins of Spam is a good gift idea for the mom who loves novelty and has a sense of adventure — or at least a sense of humor.
As a canned meat product, Spam has been mocked and villainized (it's the label we give unwanted email, after all). But don't believe all the myths you've heard about Spam. Instead, you may want to consider the fact that Spam can deepen flavors and provide an umami upgrade to classic recipes. If your mom likes to get creative in the kitchen, she'll love this $59.99 set with three flavors of Spam — teriyaki, jalapeño, and reduced sodium.
Flavored Spam is a unique gift, for sure, but what takes this gift box from "Oh, how fun!" to "You've really outdone yourself!" is that it comes with an official Spam slicer. It's the kitchen tool mom never knew she needed to quickly cut the iconic block of meat into uniform slices. Every time she opens the kitchen utensil drawer and sees the Spam slicer, she'll think of you. You can't ask for more than that.
Mary Macleod's All Butter Shortbread Cookies in Embossed Cookie Jar Tins
Many of you think your mom's cookies are the best. Even Travis Kelce can't play the Super Bowl without Donna Kelce's homemade cookies. But to give mom a break and let her know how much you appreciate her, you may want to give the gift of cookies she doesn't have to make herself, such as Mary Macleod's All Butter Shortbread Cookies.
These artisanal shortbread cookies are made in small batches at a family-owned and operated small business. Mom will love savoring the melt-in-your-mouth cookies, which are made with creamery butter, extra fine sugar, and a secret flour blend that makes the cookies richly buttery and delicately crunchy without any extra preservatives or additives.
How do you make award-winning cookies even more special? Present them inside an elegantly embossed cookie jar. This $79.99 gift set comes with two cans and two flavors, classic and chocolate crunch. Once the indulgent cookies are gone, the decorative gold and white tins can always be reused as cookie jars. Two gifts in one.
Branch to Box Snackette Box
This snack box filled with dried fruits, nuts, and trail mix has impressed many mothers, according to its near-perfect, 4.8-star rating, so it will impress your mother, too. Reviewers praise the taste, convenience, and freshness of its contents, and many say it's a hit with older adults who appreciate the variety and convenience of prepackaged, individually portioned, healthy snack food options.
The Branch to Box Snackette Box will become your mom's favorite on-the-go snack or nutritious topping for yogurt, oatmeal, or a salad. Consequently, you'll also gain favor in her eyes each time your gift rescues her from getting stuck eating out of a vending machine.
When you order this gift basket from Costco, seven types of fruit, four types of nuts, and a cherry trail mix will arrive on your mom's porch in a 72-ounce box. The gift box looks more expensive than its $49.99 price tag because it is impressively large, one purchaser said. The assortment is packaged by Branch to Box, a fruit packer with five generations of farming experience. The growers are all about high quality, hand-picking the fruit for their seasonal fresh fruit gift boxes.
Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board
The best edible Mother's Day gifts include things mom actually likes to eat. Costco's Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board gift basket comes with everything needed for a delicious snacking spread — and what mom isn't enchanted by the sweet and savory adult Lunchable that is the modern charcuterie board?
One reviewer revealed what a success this gift turned out to be, writing, "This gift board contained all of my mother-in-law's favorites and I sent it for Mother's Day. She loved it, definitely a win." Many of the reviewers commented on the quality of the foods included in the $39.99 gift basket. From a gourmet cheese spread to Peruvian olive tapenade and French fig preserves, the variety is enough to satisfy the most sophisticated palate with contrasting spicy, sweet, and salty flavors, as well as crunchy and creamy textures. The boxes and jars of food are beautifully presented atop a bamboo cutting board, which can be reused — just as long as you avoid the common cleaning mistake that can ruin a charcuterie board.
Dilettante Premium Chocolate Tower
Thanks to soaring cocoa prices, mom may not be willing to splurge on chocolate for herself. A tower of premium chocolates is sure to elicit a big smile on Mother's Day — and possibly some looks of jealousy from your siblings who didn't buy a gift as decadent as blood orange truffles and chocolate covered blueberries.
The Dilettante Premium Chocolate Tower, priced at $64.99, comes with four Victorian-patterned boxes filled with three pounds of chocolate confections, including caramel pretzel clusters, truffles, and chocolate-covered nuts, fruits, and espresso beans. Online reviewers rave about the quality of the chocolates, with one declaring Dilettante chocolate some of the best in the entire world.
Handmade with high-quality ingredients, Costco is the best way to get your hands on these premium chocolates, which are often out of stock on Amazon. Dilettante limits shipments in hot weather, but those who have purchased the chocolate tower from Costco say the chocolates are well packaged for shipping.
Best of Hawaii Gift Set
Taking mom on a much-deserved vacation to a tropical paradise would secure your position as her favorite child, but don't despair if that's not in your budget. The Island Princess Best of Hawaii Gift Set can at least take your mom's taste buds on a tropical trip. At $114.99, it's significantly cheaper than a plane ticket.
The set of hand-selected snacks highlights some of the most iconic foods grown in Hawaii — including pineapple, coffee, and macadamia nuts. The packages of nuts, popcorn, candy, and mochi snacks come in colorful bags, which one reviewer praised for their size. Another said the recipient of their gift texted three times to express how much they enjoyed the gift.
Alternatively, the Island Princess Best of Paradise Chocolate Gift Set features chocolate-covered pineapple gummy bears, macadamia nuts, and pineapple. This $89.99 gift box is made by the same company and is delivered in a decorative box with a tropical motif.
Tsar Nicoulai Classic White Sturgeon Caviar Gift Set
Here's a tip that is a game-changer for Mother's Day gift-giving when your mother or mother-in-law is hard to shop for: The best gift for someone who has everything is delightfully unexpected or something indulgent that they never buy for themselves. Like caviar. That would be a huge surprise.
We know what you're thinking. Caviar is the epitome of opulence, and while Mother's Day is a day for pampering mom, you're not going to spend hundreds of dollars on caviar, even if it does make her feel like a million bucks. But can you handle spending $79.99? That's the current sale price for Costco's Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Gift Set, which contains 2 ounces of classic white sturgeon caviar.
Reviewers say that this caviar is good quality and good value. The caviar is shipped in a thermal tote (which can later be used as a bougie lunch bag) along with a box of crackers, a tub of crème fraîche, and smoked sturgeon pâté. There's even a miniature mother of pearl spoon to craft a perfectly balanced bite. The sale price, which provides a $40 discount, expires a few days before Mother's Day. If you have to, convince your siblings to split the cost so you can give your mom the special treat you know she deserves.
Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set
Another indulgent high-end food gift idea is the Borgo de Medici Luxury Truffle Tray Set. This gift set, which was featured on Oprah's 2019 list of her favorite things, will satisfy your mother's taste for luxury for only $54.99. It has all the black truffle ingredients — including sauce, oil, salt, and glaze — to make an extravagant truffle risotto or linguine pasta. It comes in a shabby-chic wooden serving tray and is an excellent gift idea for a mom who loves luxury Italian cooking.
Of course, if your mom doesn't enjoy cooking, you may want to ignore this idea. Many of the online reviews state this gift set was given to people who love to cook — for example, a professional chef, a gourmet cook, and a party hostess. The reviews of the food items themselves are primarily positive, with Costco shoppers praising the truffle flavor. However, some of the older reviews subtract stars for the wooden serving tray arriving in need of repair, so perhaps bear that in mind before placing a last-minute order.
Methodology
The perfect Mother's Day gift is out there, and we hope by doing the footwork, you're that much closer to finding it. That's why we scoured Costco, using filters to eliminate low-rated products (anything under 4.4 stars out of five), to identify the most popular food gift sets. We read through the product reviews and customer comments to find which ones were consistently a hit with recipients. We also read reviews from company websites.
Beyond ratings, the criteria used to narrow down the options included novelty, quality, value, and an impressive presentation. We paid special attention to gift sets that included reusable items, like cutting boards and decorative containers. The gift baskets range in price to accommodate a variety of price points.