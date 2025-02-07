The One Food Travis Kelce Can't Play The Super Bowl Without

In the days ahead of the Super Bowl, the professional football players who will be competing for the highest prize in the NFL are preparing both mentally and physically for what may be the most important game of their lives. This includes practicing, studying their opponents, getting enough sleep, and making sure they're getting excellent nutrition whether that's in the form of protein shakes, fruits and veggies, or... cookies? At least, this is the case for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce told a number of media outlets that he's never played a Super Bowl without diving into a batch of his mother's cookies before game time.

In 2023, Kelce's mother, Donna, told People that the cookies were, "an absolute favorite for me and everyone in the family." She even shared the recipe, which includes two types of chocolate chips, cinnamon, and pecans. And while powerhouse cookie companies like Oreo may pay millions to secure a coveted ad spot during Super Bowl games, it's Donna Kelce's homemade cookies that may get the most attention.