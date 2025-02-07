The One Food Travis Kelce Can't Play The Super Bowl Without
In the days ahead of the Super Bowl, the professional football players who will be competing for the highest prize in the NFL are preparing both mentally and physically for what may be the most important game of their lives. This includes practicing, studying their opponents, getting enough sleep, and making sure they're getting excellent nutrition whether that's in the form of protein shakes, fruits and veggies, or... cookies? At least, this is the case for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce told a number of media outlets that he's never played a Super Bowl without diving into a batch of his mother's cookies before game time.
In 2023, Kelce's mother, Donna, told People that the cookies were, "an absolute favorite for me and everyone in the family." She even shared the recipe, which includes two types of chocolate chips, cinnamon, and pecans. And while powerhouse cookie companies like Oreo may pay millions to secure a coveted ad spot during Super Bowl games, it's Donna Kelce's homemade cookies that may get the most attention.
Donna Kelce's cookies first made headlines in 2023
Travis Kelce's mom got plenty of recognition during the 2023 Super Bowl mainly because her two sons, Travis and Jason (who played for the Philadelphia Eagles) were facing off against each other in the big game. This was the only time she arrived on the field with a double batch of her cookies, one for each son. While the 2025 Super Bowl will again see these two teams competing, Jason has since retired, so only one container of cookies will be necessary.
It's unknown whether Donna will be joining Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in the superstar's multimillion dollar Super Bowl suite this year which will be overflowing with luxurious dishes and top-shelf drinks like branded tomahawk steaks, surf n' turf po'boys, and bloody marys (which should be chased with beer). But, unless she brings extra, Donna's cookies won't be part of the lavish spread; making them, perhaps, the most coveted food item in all of the New Orleans Caesars Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday.