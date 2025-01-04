Upgrade Your Next Bloody Mary Experience With A Refreshing Chaser

I don't know about you, but I love a good Bloody Mary. There's a lot to love from the tomato base, the hint of vodka, and, most importantly, the garnishes. I get excited to try new ones at brunch spots around town, and if I'm lucky, there'll be a spicy version on the menu. This savory cocktail has existed in some shape or form since the 1920s when French bartender Fernand Petiot allegedly created it at Harry's Bar in Paris. Right off the bat, people considered the Bloody Mary a brunchtime special, and today, it's still just as popular.

The great thing about a Bloody Mary is that it can be molded into whatever you want it to be. Spice or no spice, lots of garnishes or no garnishes at all, alcohol or no alcohol: At this point, there are so many variations that the options alone could make up a bar list. While a traditional Bloody Mary can certainly stand alone, I want to introduce you to the sidekick you never knew you needed: a beer chaser. Maybe you already know about this pairing because you've stepped foot in the Midwest, but if you're scratching your head in confusion, prepare yourself to meet a brand-new duo.