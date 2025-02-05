Everything On The Menu In Taylor Swift's Multimillion Dollar Super Bowl Suite

My, how things change. Back in September of 2023, an X fan account posted a photo of Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game chowing down on what it described as "a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch" that may have come from catering or just the regular concessions stand. Two years later, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are cemented in the pantheon of 2020s power couples as the Chiefs are headed for the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. This time, however, Taylor for sure won't be standing in line with the hoi polloi at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, nor will she be settling for standard stadium snacks. Instead, she'll be living it up in a $3 million luxury suite complete with Cajun catering. Among the items acknowledging the game's Crescent City setting are alligator sausage, surf 'n turf po'boys, Cajun beef brisket sandwiches, and jambalaya.

The menu, which is available not only to Swift's nearest and dearest but to anyone else able to pony up the price of a luxury box ticket, will also feature more traditional stadium-type foods such as nachos, pretzels, and hot dogs. It will acknowledge more contemporary trends, too, including lobster karaage and vegetarian bánh mìs. Of course, there will also be booze, with the signature cocktails being a loaded bloody mary plus something called a Black Magic made with jalapeno syrup, mango puree, lime juice, Cajun seasonings, and presumably some sort of alcohol. (You'd think there would also be bloody Caesars, considering the stadium's name, but it looks like the caterers missed a trick there.)