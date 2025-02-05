Everything On The Menu In Taylor Swift's Multimillion Dollar Super Bowl Suite
My, how things change. Back in September of 2023, an X fan account posted a photo of Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game chowing down on what it described as "a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch" that may have come from catering or just the regular concessions stand. Two years later, Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are cemented in the pantheon of 2020s power couples as the Chiefs are headed for the Super Bowl for the third year in a row. This time, however, Taylor for sure won't be standing in line with the hoi polloi at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, nor will she be settling for standard stadium snacks. Instead, she'll be living it up in a $3 million luxury suite complete with Cajun catering. Among the items acknowledging the game's Crescent City setting are alligator sausage, surf 'n turf po'boys, Cajun beef brisket sandwiches, and jambalaya.
The menu, which is available not only to Swift's nearest and dearest but to anyone else able to pony up the price of a luxury box ticket, will also feature more traditional stadium-type foods such as nachos, pretzels, and hot dogs. It will acknowledge more contemporary trends, too, including lobster karaage and vegetarian bánh mìs. Of course, there will also be booze, with the signature cocktails being a loaded bloody mary plus something called a Black Magic made with jalapeno syrup, mango puree, lime juice, Cajun seasonings, and presumably some sort of alcohol. (You'd think there would also be bloody Caesars, considering the stadium's name, but it looks like the caterers missed a trick there.)
Branded steaks may be the real showstopper
Of course, a high-end luxury box meal wouldn't be complete without steak and one of the showiest cuts is the tomahawk, so that's what the Caesars Superdome caterers are going with. They're not just leaving the meat to speak for itself, though. They're branding the Super Bowl LIX logo into each bone "handle." Sodexo Live! executive national chef Carmen Callo, speaking with People magazine, said the steaks will not only be delicious but also "a great photo op," so be forewarned: They're about to be all over Instagram, X, and every other social media platform whose members coughed up big bucks for a Super Bowl luxury suite ticket.
If you're experiencing FOMO thinking of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl feast, we feel you, It's tough being a 99%er, after all. Even so, we have a few suggestions for amping up your own game-day dining. Instead of the same old pizza and wings, why not add a Taylor Swift twist to the spread with chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, and fall-flavored baked goods? To wash it all down, you could even make Swift's favorite cocktail: a bitter, grapefruit-flavored concoction called the French Blonde.