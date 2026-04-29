This Popular BBQ Restaurant Chain Suddenly Closed All Its Locations — Here's Why

Restaurant chains are still struggling to stay afloat in today's economy, because yet another one closed all its doors, this time in the barbecue segment. Smokey Bones restaurants quietly ceased operations across the country; various news outlets reported that the closures have hit Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, with employees reportedly learning of it on the day of.

These shutterings came without notice on April 28, not long after Twin Hospitality Group Inc., operator of breastaurant chain Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones, filed for bankruptcy in January of this year. The Chapter 11 filing probably wasn't a shock to many; Smokey Bones went through a rough patch last year as well, closing multiple underperforming locations, while announcing a new president to navigate the chain through its struggles. We previously found that the overall sentiment to Smokey Bones' food wasn't all that great (customers seemed lukewarm about the chain's ribs), so that's never an encouraging sign either. It looks like those problems dug all the way down into the balance sheet.