10 Walmart Bettergoods Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best
Walmart owns more private-label brands than the average shopper may realize. You may be familiar with its catch-all brand, Great Value, which offers a variety of products from food to home goods and is dedicated to ensuring consumers can find low-cost options that still provide decent quality. The difference between Great Value and Walmart's Bettergoods brand, on the other hand, is that the latter only produces food with an emphasis on higher quality and more nuanced flavors.
I found there were two major groupings of Bettergoods pizza styles. The first was a classic pizza with a thin, wood-fired crust, and the second was its gluten-free line made with cauliflower-based crusts. Both types were very different from each other, and those differences didn't only come from the crust. The types of cheese, toppings, and even the sauce were clearly different, even when a pizza's flavor was the same.
After searching some local Walmart locations, I managed to find a total of 10 different pizzas — four with cauliflower crust and six with the standard wood-fired crust — which represented all but two flavors available online. Unfortunately, I had to forgo the pepperoni and ricotta and the mushroom and truffle options, but I was lucky to have procured enough of the brand's pizzas to gain a rather comprehensive taste of its catalog. What I had to do first was figure out how I was going to fit them all on the table for a picture, and then I needed to decide on how I was going to rank Bettergoods pizzas.
Methodology
At first, I was overwhelmed. I mean, all the pizza barely fit in my freezer, and I knew that with so many styles, it would be hard to decide on the best way to judge the success and failure of each pie. I'd need to take my time and think this through. Unfortunately, that meant holding off on the pizzas themselves for a day. What I needed was a second opinion.
So, I asked around. What did coworkers, friends, and family think about the most important aspects of pizza? After consulting everyone I knew and a few confused strangers at the market, I came up with an answer. I created a list encompassing sauce, cheese, crust, flavor, quality, and satisfaction that would act as the six pillars of pizza judgment. In a given category, I would give each a chance to earn up to ten points and see who came out on top. I decided each pizza would start with a base point value of five in each category. If a pizza ultimately scored five in a category, then it would be recognized as perfectly average.
It quickly became clear while trying pizzas that there was a massive divide between Bettergoods gluten-free and wood-fired pizzas, one that went far beyond the crust. I was amazed at the undeniable difference in flavor and quality, but I'm getting ahead of myself. Let's get into the rankings.
10. Cauliflower Thin Crust Roasted Veggie Pizza
The best part of Bettergoods cauliflower pizzas is the crust. I'll be honest, if you hadn't told me the crisp, crunchy, almost cracker-like base of these pizzas was made of cauliflower, I'd never have known. There was an almost saltine-like quality to them that was satisfyingly flaky and sharp. The thin-crust style definitely worked in favor of all the gluten-free options. That's where the success stopped for the most part.
While Bettergoods made a successful gluten-free crust, it's almost like its attempts at quality and flavor ended there. Before I even put this pizza in the oven, I was decidedly unimpressed. Looking at the unwrapped pizza, I was reminded instantly of a personal microwave pizza from Mama Celeste (and one of the best snack commercials of the '80s). While the bottom of the crust was everything I hoped for, the upper layer of sauce had mixed with the crust to create a paste under the cheese that stuck to my teeth and coated my tongue.
The only vegetable I found was peppers. Although I like peppers, even while they were frozen, I could tell they hadn't been roasted and were quite possibly just raw frozen peppers that had been tossed onto the stringy frozen mozzarella to create a visual that was in no way promising. In the end, this was the most bland of all the pizzas I tried from the brand. Overall, I can't imagine giving this pizza another chance unless Bettergoods added more vegetables to the toppings.
9. Cauliflower Thin Crust Chicken Sausage Pizza
After cooking this offering, the first thing I noticed was how the cheese browned more than on any other pizza. Once I'd eaten it, I realized this likely made it a more appetizing experience than the previous contender. In the end, however, the only flavor to this pizza came from the chicken sausage.
Being the first of the cauliflower crusts I'd sunk my teeth into, I was pleasantly surprised by the literal volume of noise coming from the snap of the crust. My second bite was much more underwhelming. While the crust maintained its texture respectfully, I found the sauce almost flavorless. I even went so far as to pull up the cheese and try some sauce on its own, and could barely taste anything beyond a light tomato-reminiscent flavor.
The cheese had developed a great texture and a decent pull, but it didn't feel like it went above or beyond any other pizza I'd pick up from the frozen section. It wasn't bad, but I didn't find myself looking forward to going back for another slice. The sausage itself was tasty and had a strong black pepper flavor, but couldn't save a product that felt, in the end, run-of-the-mill. This Bettergoods product is a perfectly fine substitute for any other cheap sausage pizza if you're looking for a gluten-free option, but I think it's unlikely anyone would be raving about how much their friends need to try it.
8. Cauliflower Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza
If I hadn't been sure before this pizza, I was positive now. Bettergoods gluten-free pizzas are a noticeable step down in topping quality compared to the brand's regular crust options. I'd tried a few of the classic options before this pizza, and no matter how good a cauliflower base it produces, Bettergoods simply doesn't put the same care into what goes on top.
Bettergoods could step up its game in picking the best pepperoni for pizza because, like the previous two cauliflower crust options, the sauce on the pepperoni offering was dull and showed no effort in providing a flavorful product. Topped with a cheese that, while stringy and texturally pleasing, had very little flavor, this pizza failed to feel elevated and simply didn't merit praise. Even the pepperoni were bland, especially when compared with the pepperoni and bacon pizza ... Don't worry, we'll get back to that one later.
I think what stood out to me most was how very boring this pizza was. It wasn't the worst I'd had. If anything, its banal nature seemed to stem from its complete lack of ability to stand apart from the frozen-pizza pack. Except for the crust, this offering earned a perfect five in every other category, marking it as the most average frozen pizza I tried from the brand.
7. Italian Wood-Fired Margherita Pizza
I know, I know. I've spent the first three places talking about the tedious topping situation I repeatedly encountered on the Bettergoods cauliflower-based crusts. I also said there were four of those gluten-free pizzas on our list, but I've only mentioned three, and this isn't the fourth.
Although the basil leaves were spread unevenly across the Bettergoods classic margherita pizza, I was hopeful. The frozen curls of cheese looked real in a way I'm not used to when it comes to food you keep in the freezer. Unfortunately, the end result came across as humdrum. While the wood-fired crust had a perfect texture and crispness, the sauce tasted like it came straight from a can of San Marzano tomatoes without a bit of added seasoning. The cheese, while texturally enjoyable, didn't really have any taste. The basil basically disappeared after baking. I could still see it there, but any flavor was basically gone.
While there was a nostalgic quality to the sauce, it was barely a step above your average frozen pizza from DiGiorno or any other brand. When I think back, if Bettergoods had sold this as a classic cheese instead of leading me to expect a margherita pizza, it would have scored higher. As a plain cheese pizza, this is definitely worth it for a quick and easy dinner that will fill you up and probably not leave any leftovers.
6. Cauliflower Thin Crust Margherita Pizza
After being so harsh on the other cauliflower-crusted offerings, I have to sing the praises of the gluten-free margherita pizza. There isn't much you could have done after the others to convince me Bettergoods was even pretending to try with the toppings on its cauliflower pizzas — except give me a slice of this. Comparing this to the classic version, I was overwhelmed by how much better this pizza was.
Not only was there an amazing cheese pull that instantly made my mouth water, but the smell was beyond enticing. The addition of actual pieces of tomato across the surface created the fresh and natural flavor that I look forward to in a margherita pizza. I was floored by how much more gratifying each bite of this was in comparison, especially when I realized that the clearly dried bits of basil mixed into the sauce and cheese came across with more flavor than the full leaves spread across the wood-fired version.
The sauce, which in the other pizzas had been bland, sang with basil. Combining that with the diced tomato, crunchy crust, and stringy cheese created a pizza I'd actively choose again. I can't say that about any of the other cauliflower pizzas. The only downside was a bit of that unfortunate pastiness that came from the mixing of the sauce and the crust, but it was less noticeable here and not nearly enough to ruin the experience.
5. Ultra Thin Roasted Vegetable Pizza
Every pizza from here up is in a league of its own compared to those that came before. The roasted vegetable pizza is a perfect example of just how much more effort Bettergoods puts into its wood-fired pizzas. Unlike the cauliflower-crust version, which only had peppers on top, this pizza had a variety of toppings.
The crust, unlike the others in the wood-fired line, was a perfect example of what people want when they look for a thin crust. The edges cracked with a pleasing snap, and the base easily carried the weight of the toppings and the moisture of the sauce. The cheese didn't brown much, which I believe was a result of all the moisture in the toppings, but it was a small price to pay for flavor. The mushrooms, onions, and zucchini were like restaurant-quality roasted vegetables, full of bright green garden-fresh flavor in stark contrast with the bland and uninspired toppings of the cauliflower version.
If I had to pick one point where this pizza didn't quite shine, it would be the sauce. The sauce was hard to notice. Even making a point to use a spoon to pull some out from under the cheese didn't help much in finding what its flavor was. Despite that, this pizza is completely worth trying, and is well worth the price for a single-person dinner.
4. Italian Wood-Fired Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza
Okay Bettergoods, I admit that you know how to make a pizza. While this wasn't exactly the best of the lot, there was no doubt when I pulled out the packet of premade balsamic glaze and the separate package of frozen prosciutto packaged with my circle of cheese and arugula-covered dough that this pizza had some serious effort put into it when it came to quality.
Any time I open a box and find more steps than "Open this box and cook what is inside," I know that thought went into how to best prepare the product for quality. I do wish that the arugula had been separate, too, but that didn't make this pizza any less delicious. Even beyond flavor, there's something about putting the toppings on myself that always helps me to feel like I'm actually cooking something, rather than simply eating a frozen offering.
I do suggest cutting the prosciutto into smaller pieces so you can cover the surface area more cleanly, but either way, this pizza was a success. The arugula flavor all but vanished by the time it was done cooking, but the salty prosciutto and sharp but sweet balsamic glaze merged perfectly on the crisp and chewy crust in a way that left me wishing I hadn't shared some with my husband.
3. Wood-Fired Zesty Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Bacon Pizza
This was the first of the wood-fired crusts I tried while taking on this assignment, and I was in love almost instantly. I was surprised to find that the smoky, chewy, crunchy, and yeasty flavor I expected from a wood-fired pizza was all noticeable. After slicing in and seeing the cheese pull in a way that mimicked the picture on the box, I was itching to try a bite.
My first bite was a combination of salty, spicy, and cheesy, and it left me impressed. The pizza I had just tasted was, without a doubt, better than your average frozen pizza. The uncured pepperoni and bacon were flavorful, and it was hard to question that these toppings were of higher quality than I'm used to getting on something that came from the frozen section of the market. The pepperoni were thin, almost like paper, but packed a punch of flavor and crisped along the edges while the pizza cooked. The bacon, which didn't crisp as much as I'd have liked, had a strong flavor of ham and a light smokiness that worked perfectly alongside the pepperoni.
This offering was, until I'd cooked up and tried some of the others, one of the best frozen pizzas I'd ever eaten. I don't know if frozen pizza technology has advanced since I took to cooking most of my meals, but if you told me it had, I'd believe you after a slice of this.
2. Ultra Thin Rosemary and Garlic Chicken Pizza
I'll be honest, as I get to the top of this list, I'm running out of ways to say how delicious these pizzas have been — well, the wood-fired ones at least. I am often wary of anything on the label that isn't a main topping. So, opening this box, I expected to find a cheese pizza with pieces of chicken on it and simply hoped I'd notice some garlic or rosemary.
The first slice didn't even get to my mouth before I knew that this pizza was going to demolish my expectations. Before it came out of the oven, the whole kitchen took on a garlic aroma. I've roasted raw garlic and had it smell less flavorful and rich than this pizza did. I took it out of the oven, and that was when I started to notice the almost pine-like herb scent of rosemary. After trying a few of the other wood-fired pizzas, I was getting more excited by the moment as I cut this one into slices.
Tender, juicy, and actually flavorful chicken topped a pizza with one of the most garlic-packed sauces I've ever had. A rich drizzle of olive oil glistened across the parmesan and mozzarella, and the creamy addition of ricotta matched with the potent garlic sauce in a way that highlighted the rosemary. This pizza was an absolute delight, and I wouldn't be surprised if this box ended up in my freezer more often.
1. Italian Five Cheese Pizza
I have, hands down, never had a cheesier pizza. It's not just about the amount of cheese. If it were, I'd never believe this could be so satisfying. Taking the pizza out of the package didn't give me the impression I'd enjoy it as much as I did.
With several spots of crust seemingly uncovered in sauce or cheese of any kind, I was ready to call this the first failure among the non-gluten-free pizzas. While some had their toppings spread unevenly, at least they'd all had a generous amount of toppings. Despite my worry, while in the oven, the cheeses melted, pooled, and combined into a homogenous layer of rich cheesy goodness that blanketed the top of the pizza. Not only could I taste the cheese more than any other pizza in the group, but I could actively taste notes of different cheeses while eating.
The mascarpone sauce was satisfying and fatty without being heavy, and served to moisten and enrich the dough while carrying the different cheese flavors along. If you're a fan of cheese pizzas, especially those without classic red sauce, then this offering was basically made for you. Thankfully for me, that's exactly my favorite type of pizza. While several Bettergoods options on this list will be making another appearance in my freezer, this is the one I'm most excited to have again.