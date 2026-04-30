10 Walmart Bettergoods Pizzas, Ranked Worst To Best

Walmart owns more private-label brands than the average shopper may realize. You may be familiar with its catch-all brand, Great Value, which offers a variety of products from food to home goods and is dedicated to ensuring consumers can find low-cost options that still provide decent quality. The difference between Great Value and Walmart's Bettergoods brand, on the other hand, is that the latter only produces food with an emphasis on higher quality and more nuanced flavors.

I found there were two major groupings of Bettergoods pizza styles. The first was a classic pizza with a thin, wood-fired crust, and the second was its gluten-free line made with cauliflower-based crusts. Both types were very different from each other, and those differences didn't only come from the crust. The types of cheese, toppings, and even the sauce were clearly different, even when a pizza's flavor was the same.

After searching some local Walmart locations, I managed to find a total of 10 different pizzas — four with cauliflower crust and six with the standard wood-fired crust — which represented all but two flavors available online. Unfortunately, I had to forgo the pepperoni and ricotta and the mushroom and truffle options, but I was lucky to have procured enough of the brand's pizzas to gain a rather comprehensive taste of its catalog. What I had to do first was figure out how I was going to fit them all on the table for a picture, and then I needed to decide on how I was going to rank Bettergoods pizzas.