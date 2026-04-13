15 Best Snack Commercials Of The 1980s

The 1980s was a special decade that set the mold for popular culture for generations to come. During those magic ten years, blockbuster films were seen on screen and now easily at home thanks to the VCR, and MTV was totally rocking the small tube, making music visually appealing. With so much to watch, consumers found further comfort stuffing their face with snack foods, and, thanks to clever ads with forever memorable slogans and jingles, were pointed to all the latest and greatest ones.

After The Takeout took its own time machine back to the '80s to drink up the best soda commercials of the decade, it's now time to turn our attention to the best snack ads of that period. Along the way, we'll see what Ralphie portrayer was messily up to before "A Christmas Story," learn a few foreign words to describe the awesomeness of string cheese, and find out exactly what people would do for a Klondike bar.