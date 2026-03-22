The 16 Best Soda Commercials Of The 1980s

The 1980s gave the world a dose of pop culture that's still making beautiful noise over four decades later. Artists like Michael Jackson and Madonna got us into the groove, TV shows such as "Golden Girls" and "Cheers" made us raise a glass, and films such as "Back to the Future" and "Batman" took our imaginations to new heights. Not to be overlooked are the commercials that also helped define the era — soda ads in particular, many of which were promoted by or promoting the stars and films mentioned above.

The Takeout took its own time machine back to the '80s to reminisce and sip on the best of all those bubbly ads, listed below in chronological order. Fair warning — after journeying on this nostalgia trip, you may end up overloaded with too many good vibrations from all the amazingly classic jingles that still kick it. These are good problems to have, so drink it up, dear readers.