The Burger King 'Pizza' That Seriously Needs To Return
Burger King has released and subsequently discontinued many menu items that deserve a comeback over the years. One of the most fascinating former Burger King specialties is the chain's tragically short-lived pizza burger. This unique culinary smash-up was essentially a giant Whopper stuffed with several beef patties and various pizza-inspired fillings, such as mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, pesto, and Sicilian tomato sauce, all sliced into six shareable wedges. The gargantuan delicacy measured nearly 10 inches in diameter and cost just $12.99.
Burger King's pizza burger was available starting in 2010 and was discontinued around 2012, making it a strong candidate for one of the quintessential foods of the 2010s. Unfortunately, the elusive mashup seems to have been available exclusively at Burger King's Whopper Bar locations in New York City and Miami, meaning only a lucky few were able to sample the limited time offering before it became one of the discontinued fast food burgers we'll probably never eat again (and, given that the pizza burger came and went before every publicity stunt fast food promotion went viral on social media, we can't enjoy it vicariously through dozens of TikTok reviews).
What happened to Burger King's pizza burger?
Why, exactly, the Burger King pizza burger was discontinued is unclear, but it probably had to do with the impracticality of all the special ingredients required just for one menu item, such as a dinner plate-sized bun. However, there's certainly demand for Burger King to bring back the pizza burger. In a Reddit thread on the r/nostalgia subreddit, one user said, "You're telling me this used to exist? Because if so, I need a time machine now." Another person wrote, "We need this now. And I aint sharing" (a reference to the pizza burger's tagline, "made for sharing").
Unsurprisingly, Burger King isn't the only restaurant that has ever had the brilliant idea of combining two of America's favorite fast food items. The fast food chain's pizza burger may not have been quite as pizza-influenced as many people would like, given that it contained no actual pizza, but it was certainly more practical than Papa John's take on the pizza burger. This unique American stadium food is essentially a jumbo hamburger patty with two personal-sized pepperoni pizzas as buns (for better or for worse, the fusion monstrosity is only available at AT&T Stadium in Dallas). If you're craving a slightly less gut-busting way to unite these two comfort food classics at home, consider amping up your burger night with a pizza twist.