The Burger King 'Pizza' That Seriously Needs To Return

Burger King has released and subsequently discontinued many menu items that deserve a comeback over the years. One of the most fascinating former Burger King specialties is the chain's tragically short-lived pizza burger. This unique culinary smash-up was essentially a giant Whopper stuffed with several beef patties and various pizza-inspired fillings, such as mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, pesto, and Sicilian tomato sauce, all sliced into six shareable wedges. The gargantuan delicacy measured nearly 10 inches in diameter and cost just $12.99.

Burger King's pizza burger was available starting in 2010 and was discontinued around 2012, making it a strong candidate for one of the quintessential foods of the 2010s. Unfortunately, the elusive mashup seems to have been available exclusively at Burger King's Whopper Bar locations in New York City and Miami, meaning only a lucky few were able to sample the limited time offering before it became one of the discontinued fast food burgers we'll probably never eat again (and, given that the pizza burger came and went before every publicity stunt fast food promotion went viral on social media, we can't enjoy it vicariously through dozens of TikTok reviews).