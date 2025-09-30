Discontinued Burger King Sandwiches That Deserve A Comeback

Burger King is historically indisputably a fast food power player. Despite being one of the more mundane American burger chains, it sells more burgers than almost any fast food establishment, forever jockeying for position in the hearts, minds, and stomachs of fast food fans around the world with competitors like McDonald's and Wendy's. Still, Burger King is undeniable in a few ways: It's the place that brought the world the fire-cooked Whopper and the Original Chicken Sandwich, after all.

Among the things you should know about Burger King: The chain has almost exhaustively introduced new sandwiches throughout its lengthy history. Some have become instant classics and stuck around on the menu forever. Others came and went with little fanfare or even notice, and still more hit the Burger King menu, developed a devoted fanbase, and then were discontinued anyway. Here are the long since vanished Burger King burgers and sandwiches that fans still miss and might be deserving of a revival.