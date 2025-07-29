Meatloaf is a classic, all-American food along with hot dogs, burgers, and apple pie. However, precursors of the iconic comfort food date back as far as a 1st century Roman ground meat recipe with bread and spices, with various versions spread across Europe over the centuries. The first recorded American-style meatloaf recipe appeared in late 1870s New England. At the time, it was a blend of chopped beef, onion, egg, and milk-soaked bread which was eaten for breakfast. But it was the Great Depression five decades later that really transformed meatloaf into an American staple.

As Americans struggled during the economic depression ushered in by the 1929 stock market crash, housewives found creative ways to feed their families with the little money they had. They scrimped with recipes like surprisingly tasty Hoover stew and water pie, a simple dessert that's like a magic trick. Meatloaf was an ideal and easy way to stretch whatever meat people could afford with bread, grains, and vegetables. The savings also came from the meat itself, as cheap butcher scraps and other tough cuts made ground beef relatively affordable. Meat grinders had become common in home kitchens since their mid-19th century invention, making it much easier to turn low-grade meat into ground beef.

Meatloaf's popularity as an affordable but substantial meal was boosted by Depression-era recipes on soup cans, cereal labels, and ketchup bottles. Entire meatloaf cookbooks were published with different recipes for this customizable dish.