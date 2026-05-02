11 Regional Steakhouse Chains Worth Traveling For
At first glance, the seductive allure of a steakhouse seems at odds with the bland conformity of most chains. You want beef that's hand-cut and carefully aged, not something streamlined for mass appeal. Regional chains provide the answer. They're big enough to build a following, yet small enough to retain their soul. These regional powerhouses tend to reflect the tastes of their home turf, whether that means Cajun spice or Midwestern tradition.
Although you may need to plan your reservation accordingly for the best steakhouse experience, the good news is that great steak doesn't have to be expensive. It's one of the rare foods that responds to simple and elaborate methods. A marbled cut seasoned with nothing more than salt and pepper can be exceptional on its own. But the quality soars when you add weeks of dry-aging, a housemade spice rub, and a pat of garlic butter. The chains listed below strike a balance, honoring the beef's natural state and coaxing out its richest potential. Some do it with white-tablecloth elegance, others with a down-to-earth appeal that's equally hard to resist. Whether you want a refined, intimate evening or a jolly night with the crew, here are some regional steakhouse chains worth going out of your way for.
1. The Keg Steakhouse & Bar
Mouthwatering steaks, attentive service, and a bill that doesn't feel like a punishment — welcome to The Keg Steakhouse & Bar, a brand that's been delivering on its "great food, good times" promise for more than five decades. Here, steaks are aged for a better flavor and dusted with a signature Keg spice blend. Try the bacon-wrapped filet mignon for a drool-worthy, melt-in-your-mouth texture. For a meatier indulgence, the 12-ounce baseball top sirloin is so thick the chef will only grill it to medium-rare.
Come to The Keg for the steaks, linger for the famous appetizers and desserts. The iceberg wedge approaches perfection for some, while the Billy Miner pie has been famous for years. It's a creamy concoction of mocha ice cream, caramel, hot fudge, and a thick cookie base. If the name Billy Miner seems familiar, it's because the popular dessert is named after a notorious late 19th-century outlaw.
The Keg stretches across Canada and into four U.S. states: Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington. However, states without the restaurant can still feel some of the Keg effect. The chain operates The Keg Foundation and has donated over $11 million to North American charities over the past 25 years.
2. Boa Steakhouse
Where The Keg offers homey comfort with a dash of elegance, Boa Steakhouse drips with splendor. Expect to see sparklers blazing in celebration and servers dressing salads tableside. Luxury graces every part of the Boa experience, whether you visit a beachside Boa in California, a buzzy Texas location, or a glitzy spot in Las Vegas. It starts with the meat. Premium cuts abound, such as the 15-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye and A5 Japanese wagyu. Foodies shouldn't miss the snow beef from Hokkaido prefecture, with its buttery fat and prized texture. Rumor has it that even the servers cry over how good it is.
The sense of rarity and refinement continues with Boa's award-winning wine program. Guests dining at the West Hollywood location are lavished with a wine list that's 400-bottles strong and includes up to 35 options by the glass. Local California wineries are well-represented, as are major names from France and Italy. Those who prefer a cocktail can explore creations by in-house mixologists. The fruity Boa Fusion made with Neft vodka, watermelon, and pineapple is a particular crowd favorite.
Boa combines its world-class menu with an electrifying atmosphere. Everybody feels like a celebrity here. It's normal for the chef to make hourly rounds and personally greet every table. Restaurants roll out the red carpet even more for birthdays. You might receive a personalized dessert and extra attention from the staff.
3. The Chop House
At The Chop House, simple quality meets Southern hospitality. Aged steaks are fired in a unique, high-heat oven that delivers the perfect sear while personable servers help ensure you enjoy every bite. Not sure if your marbled ribeye would improve with a pat of blue cheese butter or a horseradish crust? Ask your server: The Chop House team is known for its spot-on recommendations.
The Chop House has locations in Georgia, Ohio, and Tennessee, with a restaurant in Alabama set to open in June 2026. All locations stick to the same exacting culinary standards. Every steak is an example of hearty Midwestern beef, elevated with a housemade seasoning blend; all seafood is USDC-inspected to guarantee quality. Even the water is considered: The Chop House chefs use purified water to prepare and cook food.
High prices are what you expect at steakhouses with so much thought behind the menu, but The Chop House surprises. Depending on the location, you can snag a $17 sirloin steak and baked potato at lunch. Add a Caesar salad for $6, and you get a satisfying meal for a price that wouldn't cover an appetizer at some steakhouses.
4. Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
The flavors of Italy are on display at Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse. Plump, wet-aged steaks share menu space with fresh pastas, pizzas, and paninis. There are foodie pleasures to relish, too. Davio's sausages feature pear Mostarda and port wine; the crispy chicken livers are smothered in a port balsamic glaze and topped with glass spinach and toasted pine nuts. Occasionally, the kitchen prepares limited-time specials like the $100 meatball or Mother's Day cinnamon French toast with bananas and Nutella.
Chef and CEO Steve DiFillippo joined Davio's in the '80s when it was a lone restaurant in Boston. Because of his efforts, there are now eight Davio's locations situated in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Each spot hosts events designed to enrich the dining experience. The Davio's in Boston Back Bay, for instance, will host a 2026 Kentucky Derby party that ties guests' entrees to competing horses. Entrees that "win" earn a raffle ticket for a Hilton hotel stay.
Can't make the trip to Davio's in person? The brand's At Home line features creations you can enjoy in your kitchen. The silver box is a gastronomical delight packed with saucy meatballs, a variety of spring rolls, and over a dozen sausages. Feasting on the diamond box introduces you to Davio's take on Cape Cod oysters Rockefeller and organic Giannone chicken.
5. Alexander's Steakhouse
You can find the expected flavor combinations at Alexander's Steakhouse, such as horseradish cream and savory bordelaise. But you can also explore steaks slathered in Taiwanese black pepper sauce and sansho butter or lobster tails swimming in yuzu beurre blanc. Alexander's merges steakhouse classics with bold Japanese influences, letting diners taste new interpretations of both food cultures. In-house chefs like Oleg Sheyner see their work as balancing nostalgia with what's fresh and unexpected.
A stock of luxurious ingredients supports Alexander's innovative menu. The chain's wagyu steak program is acclaimed for its breadth, offering a wide range of imported and domestic meat. The snow beef we saw at Boa makes an appearance here, as does Kobe beef and limited-production matsusaka, known for its sweetness. Any domestic beef is corn-fed and raised in the Midwest.
If Alexander's sounds tempting, you'll need to go to California, where all three steakhouses are located. You may want to leave the kids at home, however. This is the kind of place where highchairs aren't an option and you need to pay attention to steakhouse etiquette. Alexander's name also controls a seafood restaurant called The Sea and two high-end patisseries. The Sea has the same Japanese touch that makes the steakhouse stand out.
6. Big Mike's Steakhouse
Steakhouses and big-city luxury go hand in hand. There are steakhouses located in skyscrapers and steakhouses adding smoky aroma to upscale city centers and office parks. Big Mike's does something different. This chain strips away the pretension and metropolitan trappings to create a rural meat lover's haven. According to the website, Bike Mike's goal is to bring steakhouses to small towns that other brands ignore.
Going rustic doesn't mean choosing lower-quality meat, however. We rated Big Mike's as the best steakhouse in Alabama. These steaks are hand-cut, aged for 28 days, and marinated and seasoned with a seven-spice blend. They arrive at the table with a thick dollop of garlic butter and two sides. The entire menu is an ode to traditional steakhouse fare with a bit of Alabama pride mixed in. Try the fried, made-in-Alabama pickles or the Alabama Gulf Coast shrimp.
Three close friends opened Big Mike's, and you can still see them working the floor or kitchen today. This chain has the spirit of a tight-knit mom-and-pop shop rather than a corporate machine, with six locations across Alabama. Steakhouses are becoming customer favorites again because of the rise of restaurants like Big Mike's.
7. Connors Steak & Seafood
Connors Steak & Seafood focuses on what really matters: the guests. Yes, the steaks are heavily aged and cooked over wood-fired grills until they're tinged with earthy notes of mesquite. But it's the service that keeps Connors in the realm of much-loved steakhouses. Managers walk the dining room floor, greeting every guest. Multiple staff members might thank you on your way out and jump to hold the door open. Some Connors fans even share stories of bonding with restaurant staff despite multiple years passing between visits.
Going to Connors means a trip to the South for many fans. The chain has locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The Southern influences are apparent in dishes like the Cajun red grouper and the shrimp and grits. You can tell steakhouse seafood is worth it if it's cooked to order and not over-dressed. If you stick with steak, standouts include a filet blanketed with homemade boursin and a tangle of crispy onion straws.
Fans and industry leaders routinely recognize Connors' combination of impeccable service and premium meats. Awards amassed by Connors in 2025 include Best Upscale Restaurant in Huntsville, Best Lunch Menu by Sarasota Magazine, and Best Steakhouse by Tallahassee Magazine. Connors is also a frequent flyer on Yelp, TripAdvisor, and OpenTable's annual lists of best restaurants.
8. Black Angus Steakhouse
Black Angus Steakhouse wants to take you to the ranch, where the food is fresh, laughter flows, and you're free to kick your heels up. This is the steakhouse for casual nights and laidback celebrations with family. You might see towering stilettos and newly pressed suits, but you'll also spot plenty of people in comfy jeans. Part of the Black Angus ethos is a commitment to affordable meals.
At its height, Black Angus had over 100 locations and a presence on both coasts. As of 2026, locations are limited to Arizona, California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington — Western states where the ranching theme is right at home. Every plate sent out from the kitchen reflects those cowboy roots. And with a name like Black Angus, you know what to expect: Certified Angus beef with noticeable marbling. For the tenderest bite, go with the center-cut filet mignon. The chain maintains consistent quality across locations with USDA Choice steaks. You'll see the same careful sourcing if you order ribs, as the pork is domestically raised and USDA Process Verified for humane handling.
Here's something else to love about Black Angus: It operates a reward system. Sign up for Prime Rewards, and you'll earn five points for every dollar you spend. 500 points ($100 in spending) is enough for a free dessert. You could hit that total in a single visit if you treat a friend. Redeeming 1,000 points is worth $10 off your order.
9. Doe's Eat Place
Doe's Eat Place has been part of Southern history since 1903. The original small-town Mississippi location began as a family-run grocery store beloved by locals. The family structure remained when the store transformed into a renowned restaurant almost half a century later.
Perhaps surprisingly, the first best-seller on Doe's menu was an order of homemade tamales. You can still try the same old-fashioned recipe today. In fact, it's one of the few appetizers that's available at every restaurant. Doe's Eat Place has locations dotted across the South, and each spot offers a classic menu stuffed with favorites, plus a few local additions. For instance, Doe's restaurant in Monroe, Louisiana, serves a spinach and artichoke dip that you won't find at the Jackson, Tennessee location. Diners in Jackson, however, can order a chicken marinara pasta unavailable to diners in Monroe. But whether you go to a Doe's in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, or Tennessee, you can be sure that the steaks will arrive unadorned and glistening with their own juice.
Good food keeps Doe's legacy alive and growing, and the brand received James Beard recognition in 2007. Yet the greatest strength of Doe's Eat Place is the chain's unfeigned commitment to the people who help keep the restaurants alive. Doe's proved this commitment had real heft during the Civil Rights era when a Mississippi location refused to segregate its African American and white patrons.
10. 801 Chophouse
Look around; at 801 Chophouse, glamor comes alive. A golden bull adds luster to the dining room, while an in-house meat program keeps the menu sumptuous and dream-worthy. Diners come dressed for the occasion, lingering over decadent cuts and sommelier-curated wine. The concept took root in Iowa more than 30 years ago, when 801 Chophouse opened its first upscale steakhouse and quickly earned a devoted following. That reputation for excellence propelled the brand into Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Virginia.
No matter the location, the menu showstoppers are the Japanese wagyu and the wet and dry-aged steaks. Servers decked in green display every option on a cart that winds past diners, giving you a chance to pick your exact marbling. Those who skip red meat but still want a blowout meal can try the Alaska red king crab legs, which drip with drawn butter. If you fall in love with the sweet crab or rich steak, you can avoid some of the expense by joining the 801 Prime Club. This version of the Prime Club awards 5,000 points after your first visit, and 10 points per $ spent. Once in a while, members receive special offers, such as the chance to order menu items at the original 1993 prices. Caesar salad for $3.25, anyone?
11. Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill
Corn-fed Midwestern beef is the star at Stoney River SteakHouse and Grill. Order a Prime New York strip that's luscious with fat or a coffee-cured filet mignon that's a favorite with regulars. Multiple steak accompaniments provide extra depth, from a swirl of truffle-infused butter to an entire lobster tail or a thick crab cake. Just don't expect a fully gray center — the restaurant won't guarantee the quality of steaks cooked medium-well or beyond.
Certified Angus steak is the main event, but Stoney River's potatoes deserve their own recognition. Most locations carry at least five potato-based sides, and some go even further. In Madison, Alabama, for example, you'll find two versions of whipped potatoes, a baked potato, potatoes au gratin, potato wedges, and truffle fries. This carby lineup provides the perfect counterpoint to the rich steak. Stoney River has a strong Southern presence, with locations in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, and Tennessee, along with outposts in Illinois, Maryland, and Michigan.
Methodology
The steakhouse chains featured in this guide were chosen for delivering a memorable experience. We were impressed by jaw-dropping wagyu programs and kitchens that made almost everything in-house. The menu was the starting point behind every decision to include or cut a chain.
Reputation informed our view on the menu. Industry awards and diner reviews tell a story about quality that PR teams never will. Every steakhouse claims to have juicy, perfectly cooked beef, but we needed to know which ones actually deliver. Recent reviews had to align with the menu's promises. Reviews also clued us into exemplary or subpar service. A premier cut is half as good if it's paired with a grumpy server. Price wasn't a dealbreaker, but we put a lot of emphasis on value. Guests need to feel that the meal justified the check, whether it's $55 or $500.
To narrow down our final contenders, we focused on regional chains with a strong identity. Bland corporatism had no appeal compared to places that feel tied to their roots and stand behind strong values. The result is a collection of steakhouses that any proud carnivore can appreciate.