11 Regional Steakhouse Chains Worth Traveling For

At first glance, the seductive allure of a steakhouse seems at odds with the bland conformity of most chains. You want beef that's hand-cut and carefully aged, not something streamlined for mass appeal. Regional chains provide the answer. They're big enough to build a following, yet small enough to retain their soul. These regional powerhouses tend to reflect the tastes of their home turf, whether that means Cajun spice or Midwestern tradition.

Although you may need to plan your reservation accordingly for the best steakhouse experience, the good news is that great steak doesn't have to be expensive. It's one of the rare foods that responds to simple and elaborate methods. A marbled cut seasoned with nothing more than salt and pepper can be exceptional on its own. But the quality soars when you add weeks of dry-aging, a housemade spice rub, and a pat of garlic butter. The chains listed below strike a balance, honoring the beef's natural state and coaxing out its richest potential. Some do it with white-tablecloth elegance, others with a down-to-earth appeal that's equally hard to resist. Whether you want a refined, intimate evening or a jolly night with the crew, here are some regional steakhouse chains worth going out of your way for.